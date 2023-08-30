Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2023

Aug 30, 2023 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Please stop emailing Google with your undetectable links that you want to sell. Google Ads one-click target ROAS setting is live. Google says if a page is indexed, then it is rendered by Google. Google Search is testing a "mentioned in" search snippet feature. Google is testing a new shopping label icon.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Reminder: Stop Emailing Google With Your Undetectable Links You Buy & Sell
    I've posted countless reminders about not sending your link buy and sale requests to Google or Googlers but some really fearless link sellers and buyers keep on doing it. This time they emailed Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, with several examples of their "undetectable" links they have for sale to help boost your Google rankings.
  • Google: If A Page Is Indexed Then It Was Rendered By Google (Even Refreshes)
    Martin Splitt from the Google Search Relations team said on Twitter that if a page is indexed that means it was rendered. He added that page refreshes are also fully rendered by Google when indexed.
  • Google Ads One-Click Target ROAS Shopping Campaigns Setting
    Google Ads is deprecating Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC starting in early October 2023. Google said any Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC should consider trying the one-click Target ROAS experiments for Shopping you can find in your campaign settings.
  • Google Tests Google Shopping Label On Search Result Snippets
    Google seems to be testing showing a Google Shopping logo or label on some search results that may be considered a Top Quality Store in Google's Merchant Center program. This label is added to the top right section of the site name, above the URL.
  • Google Search Snippet "Mentioned In" Carousel Feature
    Google seems to be testing a new Google Search snippet carousel titled "mentioned in." Under the main search result snippet, you can expand a new section called "mentioned in" that loads a carousel of snippets that show you what other websites this website is mentioned in.
  • Google Band Music Rooms
    We have seen a few music and band rooms at the various Google offices over the years. Here are two more, one in the Google Dublin office and one Google Irvine office

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

Previous story: Google Tests Google Shopping Label On Search Result Snippets
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus