Daily Search Forum Recap: August 30, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Please stop emailing Google with your undetectable links that you want to sell. Google Ads one-click target ROAS setting is live. Google says if a page is indexed, then it is rendered by Google. Google Search is testing a "mentioned in" search snippet feature. Google is testing a new shopping label icon.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Reminder: Stop Emailing Google With Your Undetectable Links You Buy & Sell
I've posted countless reminders about not sending your link buy and sale requests to Google or Googlers but some really fearless link sellers and buyers keep on doing it. This time they emailed Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, with several examples of their "undetectable" links they have for sale to help boost your Google rankings.
- Google: If A Page Is Indexed Then It Was Rendered By Google (Even Refreshes)
Martin Splitt from the Google Search Relations team said on Twitter that if a page is indexed that means it was rendered. He added that page refreshes are also fully rendered by Google when indexed.
- Google Ads One-Click Target ROAS Shopping Campaigns Setting
Google Ads is deprecating Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC starting in early October 2023. Google said any Shopping campaigns using Enhanced CPC should consider trying the one-click Target ROAS experiments for Shopping you can find in your campaign settings.
- Google Tests Google Shopping Label On Search Result Snippets
Google seems to be testing showing a Google Shopping logo or label on some search results that may be considered a Top Quality Store in Google's Merchant Center program. This label is added to the top right section of the site name, above the URL.
- Google Search Snippet "Mentioned In" Carousel Feature
Google seems to be testing a new Google Search snippet carousel titled "mentioned in." Under the main search result snippet, you can expand a new section called "mentioned in" that loads a carousel of snippets that show you what other websites this website is mentioned in.
- Google Band Music Rooms
We have seen a few music and band rooms at the various Google offices over the years. Here are two more, one in the Google Dublin office and one Google Irvine office
Other Great Search Threads:
- GBP page info getting pulled into YT description.) I work on SMBs' videos constantly, and have never seen it until now., Phil Rozek on X
- Interesting 🤔, Menachem Ani on X
- Will single page load times hurt domain authority in the long run?, Reddit
Search Engine Land Stories:
- X (Twitter) is bringing back political ads
- 30 ways enterprise organizations can grow SEO with limited resources
- Google Ads fixing Discovery campaign technical issue
- 85% of titles feature keywords in Positions 1-5 of Google
- Majority of Gen Z teens watch YouTube ads – almost half can recall campaigns
- How to optimize your social media pages for search
- Last call for Google Ads API v12
- Customer-centric SEO: Adapting your search strategy for success
- 12 strategies to scale your SEO team without losing your culture
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- GA4: Leverage the Power of Custom Reports to Enhance Your Reporting, Moz
- SERP Research with Python - 2 Amazing Use Cases, Decode Digital Market
Industry & Business
- Google CEO Talks up AI 'Momentum' in Email to Staff, Business Insider
- Google will charge enterprises $30 a month for Duet AI in Workspace, CNBC
- Tech worker protest Project Nimbus at Google Cloud Next, Axios
Links & Content Marketing
- Analyzing SEO: A Study on Nofollow Links and Their Impact on PageRank, Linkifi
- Five Types of Backlinks SEOs Should Be Building in 2023, Rank Ranger
- What is a Content Map? How to Create One? A Complete Guide, Keyword Insights
Local & Maps
- An upcoming change to your public lists on Google Maps, Local Guides Connect
- How to Boost Click-Through Rates with Image Extensions [Case Study], Sterling Sky Inc
Mobile & Voice
- Third visionOS developer beta is now available, AppleInsider
- Voice Search Optimization: 6 Tips to Improve Your Results, Semrush
- Google discontinues its Pixel Pass subscription, which combined phones and services, TechCrunch
SEO
- A guide to testing Google Lighthouse and window.performance, Oncrawl
- Debugging Core Web Vitals with Chrome Devtools, Google Search Central YouTube
- Growing Organic Traffic to the 1% For The Planet Website, Matt Tutt
- Implicit search intent for better SEO, Wix SEO Hub
- SEO Content Rules To Live By, BruceClay
- Incorporating SEO Into Marketing Strategy, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
PPC
- All You Need to Know About Google's Enhanced Conversions, Adswerve
- Florida firm sues marketing company over Google advertising, CDR Article
Search Features
- Nervous About ChatGPT? Try ChatGPT With a Hammer, WIRED
- SayTap: Language to quadrupedal locomotion, Google Research Blog
Other Search
- AI images are getting harder to spot. Google thinks it has a solution., The Washington Post
- Duet AI for Google Meet can take notes, summarize, and even attend meetings, The Verge
- Turing Bletchley v3 - A Vision-Language Foundation Model, Bing Search Quality Insights
- Ranked: the best Google Doodles of the past 25 years, TechRadar
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.