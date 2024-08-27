Daily Search Forum Recap: August 27, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Amazon Web Services blocked Googlebot from my images, I posted a short case study on the issue. Google local panel maps is testing expanding them in the search results. Google updated the organization structured data. Google does not try variations of URLs. Google spoke about making your login page a sitelink in Google Search.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

AWS S3 Blocked Googlebot From My Image URLs - Here Is My Recovery

Back in mid-June, I noticed that Google was not showing many of my images in Google Search and Discover and also some readers were pointing it out to me. So I used the handy Google Search Console URL Inspection tool to find out those S3 URLs I was using to host my images were blocking Googlebot from crawling.

Google has updated the first paragraph of its Organization structured data search developer documentation. Google said the update is to clarify "that some properties can influence which logo is shown, while others are used behind the scenes."

John Mueller from Google in the latest SEO office hours said that Google, Googlebot, does not generally try variations of URLs to see if they work. So if you have a URL like domain.com/pagegoeshere1/, Google won't try domain.com/pagegoeshere2/ to just try it out of curiosity.

For many sites that have customer or client portals, including SaaS companies, the login page is the primary destination for a lot of searchers. It will help your customers bypass your homepage and go right to the login area. The question asked of Google is how do you ensure that login page shows up as a Sitelink in your Google Search results snippet.

Google is now testing a new user experience for maps in the Google Search local panel section. Normally when you click on the map in the local knowledge panel, you are taken into Google Maps. Now, Google is testing expanding the maps while you stay on the Google Search results page.

Here is a photo from a video, which I embedded below, of the Google garden program that shows the fruit vine which is part of that program. The sign reads, "This fruit vine is a part of Google's garden program. Please do not pick the fruit!" It added, "Looking for a snack? Head to your nearest MK. Thanks for understanding!"

