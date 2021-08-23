Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has heard our feedback on the title tag snippet change and may make some changes there including Search Console tools. Google Ads added more custom column reporting metrics and added a new smart bidding control named conversion value rules. Google Ads is testing green colored discounted pricing in the shopping carousel. Google AdSense has new auto optimize settings for select traffic, block a style and block an experiment. And I posted a nice vlog with Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray of Amsive Digital.

