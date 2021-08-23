Daily Search Forum Recap: August 23, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has heard our feedback on the title tag snippet change and may make some changes there including Search Console tools. Google Ads added more custom column reporting metrics and added a new smart bidding control named conversion value rules. Google Ads is testing green colored discounted pricing in the shopping carousel. Google AdSense has new auto optimize settings for select traffic, block a style and block an experiment. And I posted a nice vlog with Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray of Amsive Digital.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Hears Title Snippet Feedback, Hopes To Improve Results & Maybe Add Search Console Tools
Last week we were the first to report on the change Google made around its titles in the Google search results. In short, Google seems to be showing less titles from the title tags than it did the week prior. Google has been listening to the feedback and has said it hopes to make improvements based on what SEOs have been sharing.
- Google Ads Adds More Custom Columns For Reporting
Two weeks after Ginny Marvin of Google asked what additional custom column metrics you'd like to see in Google Ads, Google has announced the addition of four new metrics. They include Search impression share, Click impression share, Display impression share and all phone call metrics.
- Google Ads Conversion Value Rules For Smart Bidding
Google announced a new method for smart bidding controls named conversion value rules. Google now allows you to adjust conversion values based on characteristics like location, device, and audience.
- Google Ads Product Carousel Tests Green Discounted Prices
Google is testing highlighting a discounted price in a green font in the Google Ads shopping/product carousel. This was spotted by Jackson Lo last week and he shared this screenshot of it on Twitter.
- Google AdSense Auto Optimize: New Select Traffic, Block A Style & Block An Experiment
Google AdSense has added three new settings to Auto optimize feature in your optimization experiments. These new methods include select traffic, block a style and block an experiment.
- Vlog #134: Paul VanHevel and Lily Ray of Amsive Digital On Fixing Sites After Google Core Updates
So you may remember Lily Ray, she was on vlog number two where I went to her office in NYC and spoke about SEO topics at her company named back then Path Interactive. Well, post vaccination...
- John Mueller Makes An Arduino Binary USB Keyboard
Here is a still photo from a video John Mueller of Google made of his Arduino binary USB keyboard. John said if you prefer binary, you can use this binary keyboard to type. It might take longer than
Other Great Search Threads:
- You won't like the answer, but it's "sometimes." In practice, I'd decide whether you want a page to be indexed or not, and assume that if it's not indexed, then it's not used for indexing., John Mueller on Twitter
- New GMB attribute lets US healthcare providers indicate support for non-English languages. https://t.co/hHNb9dMrDR Can anyone post images to show what this looks like?, Stefan Somborac on Twitter
- If they're natural links on your website, there's no need to use nofollow., John Mueller on Twitter
- "Just tell us. We can help" coming from SEOs is scary. :-))), John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Advertisers can adjust conversion values in Smart Bidding in the coming weeks
- “It depends” doesn’t have to be the answer if you ask the right questions; Thursday’s daily brief
Other Great Search Stories:
