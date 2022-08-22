Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Many SEOs don't seem too concerned about the upcoming Google helpful content update, a recent poll shows. Google confirmed the API is not impacted by the Search Console indexing reporting a bug. The video indexing report is now fully live in Google Search Console. Google is emailing reviewers when their reviews are not posted. Google said just because you didn't write it, it doesn't mean it won't hurt you. I also posted another vlog.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Poll: Many SEOs Say The Content They Produce Is Helpful & Not Concerned
As you know, Google will soon roll out the Google helpful content update and it has some SEOs and site owners a bit on edge. But a recent poll Aleyda Solis posted on Twitter shows that almost 50% of SEOs feel the content they produce is helpful and are thus not worried about this algorithm update.
- Google: API Not Impacted By Search Console Indexing Label Bug
Last week we reported that Google Search Console had an embarrassing bug where it was reporting pages as being indexed, when those pages were not indexed by Google Search. The good news is that the URL Inspection tool API was not impacted by this bug, Daniel Waisberg from Google confirmed.
- Google Search Console Video Index Report Now 100% Live
A month ago, Google started to slowly roll out the video index report within Google Search Console. Now that the rollout is complete, Google announced on Twitter this morning.
- Google Maps: Your Review Isn't Posted Email
Google Maps is now notifying reviewers when their review isn't posted. The email says "your review isn't posted" and explains why. In the case below, Google said its moderation systems and processes considered the review to be fake.
- Google: Just Because You Didn't Write It, Doesn't Mean Google Won't Count It Against You
Google's John Mueller explained that Google doesn't really care who wrote the content on your site and saying someone else wrote it and you did not write it won't save you from ranking issues related to the quality of that third-party content.
- Vlog #186: Jill Fecher On Creating Your Own Job Description At A Digital Marketing Agency
Jill Fecher is the Chief Growth Officer at Cypress North and we spoke about her work history and her previous experience in traditional media. We spoke about how she joined Cypress North and why she joined that company. She loves how working in a smaller company is easier to make quicker moves and be more nimble.
- Iceland Mini Fridge At Google
Here is an interesting item at the Google Chicago office. It is a photo of a mini fridge, I think, that says "made of Iceland" and then has this whole theme of sorts. Looks like some kid project?
