Daily Search Forum Recap: August 22, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Many SEOs don't seem too concerned about the upcoming Google helpful content update, a recent poll shows. Google confirmed the API is not impacted by the Search Console indexing reporting a bug. The video indexing report is now fully live in Google Search Console. Google is emailing reviewers when their reviews are not posted. Google said just because you didn't write it, it doesn't mean it won't hurt you. I also posted another vlog.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

For Gen Z, Tik Tok is the New Search Engine, Seer Interactive

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.