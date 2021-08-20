Google Has No Plans To Separate Out Control Of Indexing For Discover or Top Stories

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that the search company has no plans to separate out indexing and visibility controls specifically between Google News, Search, Discover or Top Stories. If you are in Search, you can be in the top stories carousel and there isn't a whole set of individual controls for each feature.

Plus, John said that he sees no plans for that to happen. He said this is partially because "adding more variations just makes everything more complex & error-prone & causes failures when features evolve over time."

Here are those tweets:

I'm not aware of plans to add separate ones for Discover or Top Stories -- adding more variations just makes everything more complex & error-prone & causes failures when features evolve over time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) August 13, 2021

Google has changed the controls we have been given over the years and I am not going to go through the history (I'm on vacation) but I wanted to highlight this statement.

