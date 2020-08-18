Daily Search Forum Recap: August 18, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Bing Webmaster Tools To Add Some Sort Of Crawl Report
Bing said sometime next month a new tool or report will be coming to the new Bing Webmaster Tools that will show details that the old crawl report showed, including the response codes.
- New Google Search Console AMP Reports Signed Exchange Issues
Google has upgraded the AMP enhancement report within Google Search Console to show Signed Exchange related issues. Google noted that this does not impact your rankings in Google search, that this is just a reporting update within Google Search Console.
- Google Trailer Video Thumbnail & Hides Thumbnails For In This Video Highlights
Google is showing video thumbnails in the trailer section that you can navigate through to see additional videos. At the same time, Google seems to be testing removing the thumbnails from the in this video key moments section videos.
- Google Local Panel Displays Awkward Positioned Map
Last week a few folks noticed an awkward positioned map box in the local knowledge panel section in Google Search. Well, it is still there, several days later. Here is a screen shot and yes, I can replicate this myself.
- Google Ads Performance Planner Added Shared Budgets, Shared Access & Conversion Delays
Google announced three new features to the Google Ads performance planner. These new features include support for shared budgets, shared access for viewing and editing and it now accounts for conversion delays.
- Google's Chef de Cuisine Wearing A Face Mask
Here is a photo of Google's head chef, Chef de Cuisine, Ceasar Montano, outside of the GooglePlex in Mountain View, California wearing a very chef like mask. He said on Instagram "Forever grateful fo
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Individual Cards for Google Product Experts Now https://t.co/B7E3apaKQn https://t.co/JqW9cFLQUZ, Tim Capper on Twitter
- Google Chrome 86 Testing URL Visibility, WebmasterWorld
- Help support local schools. Join Give with Bing and the first donation is on us. https://t.co/flLydl9uYB https://t.co/V0ViUIDce7, Bing on Twitter
- Sounds like a bad long-term strategy -- make your site worse, step by step., John Mueller on Twitter
- Yes, it can happen that a page is indexed, and doesn't end up showing up in Search for specific queries., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Search Console can now help you fix your Signed Exchanges (SXG) AMP problems
- Strange bedfellows Google and Firefox renew their ‘default search’ partnership
- Google Performance Planner adds support for conversion delay and shared budgets
- Why marketers should break SEO strategies into pre- and post-purchase
- Replay: CCPA compliance and Facebook Ads
- Video: Patrick Stox on pagination, technical SEO & community
- Google Search Console Insights for content creators
Other Great Search Stories:
