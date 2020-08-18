Bing Webmaster Tools To Add Some Sort Of Crawl Report

Bing said sometime next month a new tool or report will be coming to the new Bing Webmaster Tools that will show details that the old crawl report showed, including the response codes.

Bing responded to a question about this on Twitter where the person asked "will the crawling report with response codes come back in the new webmaster tools?" Bing responded "yes, this is coming back next month," Bing added but "in another more amazing form."

yes, this is coming back next month... in another more amazing form. — Bing Webmaster Team (@BingWMC) August 18, 2020

So it won't be the same report but something different that shows you similar information. I am looking forward to seeing this new report or tool within Bing Webmaster Tools.

