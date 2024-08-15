Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2024

Aug 15, 2024 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing more explosive Google search ranking volatility again and still no confirmed Google update - yet. Google is testing over 10+ shopping ads as a way to promote more discovery Google said.Google is testing showing AI Overviews in incognito mode. Google may be showing fewer top stories for political figures. We have a recap of Google's EMEA Product Experts Summit 2024.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Combusting Around August 14th
    Google is still at it, maybe it is angry again about the possibility of it being broken up by the DOJ after being ruled a monopoly. But in all seriousness, the search ranking volatility is super heating, almost combusting. The chatter is still super heated and many of the tools are showing extreme volatility.
  • Google Tests AI Overviews In Incognito Mode (Not Signed In)
    Google is testing showing AI Overviews for users not signed in to their Google account. Some users are seeing AI Overviews for searches when using Chrome in Incognito mode (i.e. private mode, not signed in).
  • Google Confirms Tests Over 10 Shopping Ads In Mobile Search Interface
    Google has confirmed it is testing more than 10 ads (some 18) in the Google Shopping ad box. Ginny Marvin, Google's Ads Liaison, said "This is a small experiment exploring different configurations for shopping ads to promote greater discovery."
  • Google Top Stories Showing Fewer Top Stories For Political Figures?
    Google Search changed how many stories it shows for political figures recently. Now Google shows the two by two top stories grid in search for searches on Harris, Trump and other political figures. Google use to show 7 top stories formats for these figures.
  • Google EMEA Product Experts Summit 2024 Recap
    Summer's going by rather fast, but one event that's already come and gone has been this year's edition of Google's PE Summit for the EMEA region. It took place on June 20th and 21st in Zürich, Switzerland, and was hosted at Google's own offices as well as in a virtual format, similar to previous years.
  • Google's Sundar Pichai Gets Honorary Doctorate From IIT Kharagpur
    Here is a photo from a few weeks ago from Sundar Pichai's Instagram channel of him receiving an honorary doctorate from his alma mater IIT Kharagpur.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: August 15, 2024

Aug 15, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google Updates

Google Search Ranking Volatility Combusting Around August 14th & 15th

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Tests AI Overviews In Incognito Mode (Not Signed In)

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google

Google Top Stories Showing Fewer Top Stories For Political Figures?

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Ads

Google Confirms Tests Over 10 Shopping Ads In Mobile Search Interface

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:21 am
Search Engine Conferences

Google EMEA Product Experts Summit 2024 Recap

Aug 15, 2024 - 7:11 am
Previous Story: Google Search Ranking Volatility Combusting Around August 14th & 15th

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.