Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search is now using Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, its latest optimized AI model. Google's lawsuit against SerpApi for scraping its search results was tossed. Google updates its optimize crawl budget help documentation, I documented what changed. Google AI Mode and ChatGPT are testing citation cards at the bottom with movement. Google Ads moved its Missed Opportunities report from Labs to the Recommendations tab. Google Ads set a timelimit to appeals to 6 months after the notice.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Using Latest Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite
Google Search said it is now using the latest Gemini model named 3.5 Flash-Lite. It is being used for agentic search experiences, but also likely for Google AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google wrote, "3.5 Flash-Lite is also rolling out in Google Search," on the company news blog.
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Google Lawsuit Against SerpApi Over Scraping Search Results Dismissed
Last December, Google sued SerpApi over scraping its search results, and now a court has granted SerpApi's motion to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed these claims with leave to amend, giving Google 21 days to refile its complaint if it can demonstrate authorization from copyright owners.
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Google Ads Moved Missed Opportunities From Labs To Recommendations Tab
Google Ads has moved the formerly known as "Missed Growth Opportunities" from Labs into the official Recommendations tab and under the new name of "Missed Opportunities." This shows you your missed clicks, conversions and conversion value metrics.
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Google AI Mode & ChatGPT Tests Bottom Card Citations
Both Google AI Mode and OpenAI ChatGPT results are testing placing the citation cards on the bottom. AI Mode is doing this thing that anchors you to the bottom of the answer, directly to the citation card. ChatGPT is doing this thing that loads a citation box overlay on click.
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Google Updates Its Crawl Budget Doc: Every Site Starts On Conservative Crawl
Google has updated its Optimize your crawl budget page, it said to "improve clarity, terminology consistency, and flow." One thing that is new in the document is that Google said that "Every site starts with the same default, conservative crawl capacity limit."
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Google Ads Appeals Limits Set To 6 Months
Google Ads updated its appeals guidelines and documentation yesterday afternoon to say you can no longer appeal a Google Ads violation if that violation is older than 6 months. Google wrote, "Starting July 21, 2026, the option to appeal a policy decision directly from your Google Ads account will not be available for policy decisions made more than 6 months prior."
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Videos & Images From The Google Gemini Summer Party
Google's UK office held a party, a summer party, for Google Gemini. They invited a bunch of folks including content creators and others. Here are some videos and photos I found on Instagram of this event.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Congratulations to Spain on becoming World Cup champions! Proud of how this team played throughout the tournament. I was fortunate to be in the stadium rooting for them and witnessing it firsthand. It was a bit bittersweet because I’ve also been a big fan of Messi, Jordi Ribas on X
- We have started our most ambitious pre-training run yet, for Gemini 4, and are excited by the progress, Logan Kilpatrick on X
- The New ChatGPT Ads "Schrodinger's Cat" Ad Status! The Ad Exists In Superposition As Both "In Review" And "Serving" LOL Im A Dork!, Anthony Higman on X
- We’re rolling out our advanced AI Search experiences to France! AI Overviews, AI Mode, Search Live and the new intelligent Search box are launching starting today, helping more people ask their most nuanced & specific questions while exploring the best of the web., Rajan Patel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- ChatGPT topic ownership is rare, and SEO alone doesn’t explain it
- Google Ads adds missed growth estimates to the Recommendations tab
- Google Ads simplifies GA4 setup with bulk account linking
- 3.5 Flash-Lite rolling out in Google Search
- How to build curiosity into high-performing social ads
- The new SEO rules for bloggers in 2026: Why clarity matters in AI search
- Schema for AI search: How to identify and prioritize entity gaps
- How category framing changes which brands AI recommends
- Why your match rate is the most important number you’re not tracking
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- AI Companies Are Buying Tons of Old Books Because They're Free of AI Slop, 404 Media
- OpenAI’s Agents Reach 10 Million Users After ChatGPT Work Debut, Bloomberg
- 3.6 Flash, 3.5 Flash-Lite, and 3.5 Flash Cyber, Google Blog
- Against Claudefishing, The Substack Post
- Google launches Gemini 3.6 Flash and teases Gemini 4, 9To5Google
- Google Releases Three New Gemini A.I. Models, New York Times
- Cheating behaviour in frontier model evaluations, AISI Work
Industry & Business
- Brussels prepares first digital rulebook fine against Google, risking Trump's ire: media reports, Euronews
- Google connects new transatlantic cable between Portugal and the US, Reuters
- OpenAI, Anthropic boost lobbying as legacy tech, defense spending slips, CNBC
- University of Tennessee sues Anthropic over neural network technology, Reuters
- Alphabet's Gemini delay, spending worries loom over earnings, Reuters
- Defaults Didn't Deny Users Ad-Free Search, Google Says, Law360
- Exclusive: OpenAI renews $5M bet on local news, Axios
- Google v. SerpApi: The Court Granted Our Motion to Dismiss, SerpApi
- Google quadruples Miami office space as Larry Page, Sergey Brin flee Calif. ahead of billionaire tax: report, NY Post
Links & Content Marketing
- Hearst starts with 'why' as journalists asked to produce fewer articles, Press Gazette
- Let Your Web Traffic Burn — Build Content That Lasts, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps tests easier one-handed access to Gemini, Android Authority
- I tested iOS 26 Siri against iOS 27 Siri AI in my car - and it wasn't even close, ZDNET
- Google Maps Killed The Restaurant Star, Hackaday
Other Search
PPC
- Mood Boards and PPC Advertising, JumpFly
- The YouTube Ad Ecosystem, EMARKETER
- AI Performance Explanations in Google Ads, PPC News Feed
- What ChatGPT's New Product Feed Ads Mean for Brands Advertising Online, JXT Group
Search Features
- Nationwide Google listings pilot hinges on MLS agreements, HousingWire
- The best Google AI tools for college students on summer break, Google Blog
- Google Universal Cart: What UK Ecommerce Brands Need To Do Before It Arrives, Koozai
SEO
- Why powering reputation is the new SEO, Fast Company
- How to Survive AI Search in 2026 & Beyond, Ann Smarty
- Selling SEO or AI Services? Your Sales Team Needs More Than a Pitch Deck, SEO For Lunch
- Google Search Was a Lifeline for Publishers. Now They’re Thinking of Cutting it Off., Wall Street Journal
Feedback:
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