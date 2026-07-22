Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search is now using Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, its latest optimized AI model. Google's lawsuit against SerpApi for scraping its search results was tossed. Google updates its optimize crawl budget help documentation, I documented what changed. Google AI Mode and ChatGPT are testing citation cards at the bottom with movement. Google Ads moved its Missed Opportunities report from Labs to the Recommendations tab. Google Ads set a timelimit to appeals to 6 months after the notice.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Other Search

New DuckDuckGo update makes AI model switching easy on iPad, Piunikaweb

PPC

Search Features

SEO

Feedback:

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