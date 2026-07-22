Daily Search Forum Recap: July 22, 2026

Jul 22, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search is now using Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite, its latest optimized AI model. Google's lawsuit against SerpApi for scraping its search results was tossed. Google updates its optimize crawl budget help documentation, I documented what changed. Google AI Mode and ChatGPT are testing citation cards at the bottom with movement. Google Ads moved its Missed Opportunities report from Labs to the Recommendations tab. Google Ads set a timelimit to appeals to 6 months after the notice.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Using Latest Gemini 3.5 Flash-Lite
    Google Search said it is now using the latest Gemini model named 3.5 Flash-Lite. It is being used for agentic search experiences, but also likely for Google AI Overviews and AI Mode. Google wrote, "3.5 Flash-Lite is also rolling out in Google Search," on the company news blog.
  • Google Lawsuit Against SerpApi Over Scraping Search Results Dismissed
    Last December, Google sued SerpApi over scraping its search results, and now a court has granted SerpApi's motion to dismiss the case. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers dismissed these claims with leave to amend, giving Google 21 days to refile its complaint if it can demonstrate authorization from copyright owners.
  • Google Ads Moved Missed Opportunities From Labs To Recommendations Tab
    Google Ads has moved the formerly known as "Missed Growth Opportunities" from Labs into the official Recommendations tab and under the new name of "Missed Opportunities." This shows you your missed clicks, conversions and conversion value metrics.
  • Google AI Mode & ChatGPT Tests Bottom Card Citations
    Both Google AI Mode and OpenAI ChatGPT results are testing placing the citation cards on the bottom. AI Mode is doing this thing that anchors you to the bottom of the answer, directly to the citation card. ChatGPT is doing this thing that loads a citation box overlay on click.
  • Google Updates Its Crawl Budget Doc: Every Site Starts On Conservative Crawl
    Google has updated its Optimize your crawl budget page, it said to "improve clarity, terminology consistency, and flow." One thing that is new in the document is that Google said that "Every site starts with the same default, conservative crawl capacity limit."
  • Google Ads Appeals Limits Set To 6 Months
    Google Ads updated its appeals guidelines and documentation yesterday afternoon to say you can no longer appeal a Google Ads violation if that violation is older than 6 months. Google wrote, "Starting July 21, 2026, the option to appeal a policy decision directly from your Google Ads account will not be available for policy decisions made more than 6 months prior."
  • Videos & Images From The Google Gemini Summer Party
    Google's UK office held a party, a summer party, for Google Gemini. They invited a bunch of folks including content creators and others. Here are some videos and photos I found on Instagram of this event.

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