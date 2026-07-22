Google Ads Moved Missed Opportunities From Labs To Recommendations Tab

Jul 22, 2026 - 7:41 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

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Google Ads has moved the formerly known as "Missed Growth Opportunities" from Labs into the official Recommendations tab and under the new name of "Missed Opportunities." This shows you your missed clicks, conversions and conversion value metrics.

We covered this beta report back in October 2025 where we said this report shows you the "performance you could've achieved in the last year if you'd adjusted your bids and budgets for campaigns with growth opportunities," according to Google.

The report looks the same as it did but has been moved from Labs to the Recommendations tab and has been renamed to Missed Opportunities.

Thomas Eccel spotted this change and posted about it on LinkedIn, he said, "Google Ads placed it as new Beta under "Recommendations".

Here is his screenshot with all his branding stuck all over it:

Google Ads Missed Opportunities

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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