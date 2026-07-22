Google AI Mode & ChatGPT Tests Bottom Card Citations

Jul 22, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Openai Cards

Both Google AI Mode and OpenAI ChatGPT results are testing placing the citation cards on the bottom. AI Mode is doing this thing that anchors you to the bottom of the answer, directly to the citation card. ChatGPT is doing this thing that loads a citation box overlay on click.

Google AI Mode anchor down to the citations cards test was spotted by Sachin Patel who wrote on X, "Google appears to be testing a change to citation cards in AI Mode. When opening a free listing product, the citation cards move to the bottom of the page."

Here is his video of this in action:

Then the ChatGPT citations box overlay feature was spotted by Brodie Clark on his SERP Alert X account, where he said, "ChatGPT seems to be experimenting with how it's linking out to sources from its output. The same goes for the organic shopping experience, which now has a new display and product panel that appears after clicking."

Here is that video of this in action:

Will these interfaces lead to more or less clicks?

Forum discussion at threads above.

 

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