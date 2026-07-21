Daily Search Forum Recap: July 21, 2026

Jul 21, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Local Service Ads are transitioning to the main Google Ads platform, with some changes. Google Ads updated its PMax help docs with more on AI-generates headlines and descriptions. Google Ads now supports bulk linking with Google Analytics. Bing is testing an open button for sitelinks in search. Bing is testing a shopping images section in the top panel.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Local Services Ads Transitioning To Google Ads Platform
    Google announced it is transitioning the Google Local Service Ads platform into the main Google Ads platform throughout this year. With that, Google is making a new and specialized Performance Max campaign type optimized specifically for pay-per-lead goals for these campaigns to transition into.
  • Google Updates Performance Max Doc: AI Generates Text Customization & More
    Google made several changes to the About Performance Max campaigns help document. Most of it just seems like grammatical updates but Google did update the Text customization section to say "Google AI generates headlines and descriptions from your landing page content, domain, and current ads."
  • Google Ads Google Analytics Bulk Linking
    Google Ads is testing a new bulk linking option to attach your Google Analytics account to multiple Google Ads accounts. Google has this new prompt that says "Save Time with Bulk Linking" and Link with more Google Ads accounts.
  • Bing Tests Open Sitelinks Button In Search
    Microsoft Bing is testing an open button that says the site domain and when clicked, shows you sitelinks from that domain on the right side. You can then close out the sitelinks, if you want, or click on them.
  • Bing Tests Image Section In Shopping Panel
    Microsoft seems to be testing a new image section in the Bing Search shopping panel. Sometimes Bing will add a section at the top of the page for shopping results, here is an image section within that panel.
  • Fake Google Pickup Truck
    Here is a beaten up pick up truck driving somewhere in San Francisco. It has Google painted in blue on the back of it. I found it funny when I spotted it on Instagram.

Other Great Search Threads:

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