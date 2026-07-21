Google made several changes to the About Performance Max campaigns help document. Most of it just seems like grammatical updates but Google did update the Text customization section to say "Google AI generates headlines and descriptions from your landing page content, domain, and current ads."

The section used to read:

Text customization is a campaign-level setting that generates additional text assets. Google AI generates headlines and descriptions from your landing page content, domain, and current ads. The system combines these automated assets with your provided assets to improve campaign performance.

Now it reads:

Text customization is a campaign-level setting that generates additional text assets. Google AI generates headlines and descriptions from your landing page content, domain, and current ads. The system combines these automated assets with your provided assets to improve campaign performance.

If you want to see all the changes, I made this document to highlight those changes:

Forum discussion at X.