Google Ads Google Analytics Bulk Linking

Jul 21, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google AdSense

Google Ads Google Analytics

Google Ads is testing a new bulk linking option to attach your Google Analytics account to multiple Google Ads accounts. Google has this new prompt that says "Save Time with Bulk Linking" and Link with more Google Ads accounts.

Thomas Eccel spotted this and posted about it on LinkedIn - he said, "You can now link with more Google Ads accounts in order to share data from the selected GA4 property to other Ads accounts that you manage."

You can find this under the Data Manager section, then Google Analytics 4 and then Link Setup. You may not see this, as it might be rolling out slowly to more Google Ads accounts over time.

Here is his screenshot with all his glorious branding:

Google Ads Bulk Link Google Analytics

Thomas added, "This is now possible via a a new drop-down menu where you just have to select or de-select all Google Ads Account that should be connected to the GA4 property."

There has been this help document around for 6+ years around linking multiple Google Ads accounts but this is labeled as new, so maybe it is a new bulk tool that goes the other way around...

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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