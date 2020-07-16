Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Someone at Google forgot to renew a blogspot domain, still offline a week later, Android Police

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Google Assistant Reminders editing appears to be broken, 9to5Google

SEO

PPC

Other Search