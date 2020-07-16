Daily Search Forum Recap: July 16, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Removed Twitter Results From Search
As you probably all know, Twitter has been hacked in a big way yesterday. In short hackers pushing a crypto scam hijacked Twitter accounts for Bitcoin, Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Ripple, Binance, Elon Musk, Bill Gates, Jeff Bezos, Apple, and many more. It seems like Google took action by removing the Twitter boxes from the Google search results.
- John Mueller On Google Rants On Ranking Factors
Google's John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt released another podcast this morning. This one they covered a bunch of topics including rendering with SEO but also John Mueller kind of had a rant on ranking factors. It is fun to listen to, so I recommend it.
- Google: Remove A Lot Of Pages From Your Site, Remove The URLs From Your Sitemap
John Mueller of Google said it is a good idea to remove the URLs of pages you remove from your web site from your XML Sitemap file. He said "if you remove or change a lot of pages on your site, it's good to reflect that in a sitemap file."
- Google Ads Adds Image Extensions, Responsive Ad Features, New Layouts & More
Google Ads has added a bunch of features and announced a bunch of new features according to their announcement yesterday. Google added image extensions beta program, a responsive search ad features to highlight your sales, promotions and shipping offerings, new creative layouts, automatically generated video ads, and updated dynamic ads, a new customer acquisition goal in Smart Shopping campaign settings and more.
- Google: It Is Safe To Keep 302 Redirects Up
Here is a new question I don't think I've seen before. Someone asked Google if it is safe to keep a 302 redirect up for a long time. The question was "how long is it safe to use a 302 redirect?" The answer is, it is safe to keep them up for a long time.
- Gary, Martin, John & Anna Recording The Google Search Podcast
Here is a photo from Gary Illyes of Google, of him, Martin Splitt, John Mueller and Anna Barto (a video producer at Google) recording the podcast. He shared this on Twitter.
