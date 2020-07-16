Google: It Is Safe To Keep 302 Redirects Up

Here is a new question I don't think I've seen before. Someone asked Google if it is safe to keep a 302 redirect up for a long time. The question was "how long is it safe to use a 302 redirect?" The answer is, it is safe to keep them up for a long time.

John Mueller of Google said "Why would it be unsafe? I'm sure some 302 redirects have been in place since decades :)"

Why would it be unsafe? I'm sure some 302 redirects have been in place since decades :) — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) July 16, 2020

I've had some 301 and 302 redirects up for probably two decades or so now in some cases. I am not sure why that would be bad?

Forum discussion at Twitter.