Daily Search Forum Recap: July 12, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console now lets you add your shipping and return details in the interface. Google confirmed ads can show below featured snippets as part of "dynamic ad placement." Bing is testing a voting feature in search. Google is maybe testing auto-playing video thumbnails. Thumbtack is adding booking links to your Google Business Profiles without you knowing. I also posted my SEO video recap today, so check it out.

