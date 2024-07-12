Daily Search Forum Recap: July 12, 2024

Jul 12, 2024
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console now lets you add your shipping and return details in the interface. Google confirmed ads can show below featured snippets as part of "dynamic ad placement." Bing is testing a voting feature in search. Google is maybe testing auto-playing video thumbnails. Thumbtack is adding booking links to your Google Business Profiles without you knowing. I also posted my SEO video recap today, so check it out.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Confirmed Ads Below Featured Snippet As Part Of Dynamic Ad Placement
    It is not news that Google now mixes in ads within organic results, but I have to say it still feels super icky to me that Google does this. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed that search ads can appear directly below organic featured snippets, as part of Google's "ongoing evolution of dynamic ad placement on search."
  • New: Google Search Console Let's You Add Your Shipping & Return Information
    Google has added a method in Search Console settings to add your shipping and return information. This should make it easier for some merchants to specify their shipping and return details to Google Search, so that information can be shown in Google Search.
  • Remove Thumbtack Book Links In Google Business Profiles
    There are new reports that a booking/appointment system run by Thumbtack, a local search service, is automatically adding its booking links and service to Google Business Profiles. Well, you can opt out, if you don't want it. But I am sure most businesses will have no clue this was added to their local listings in Google Search and Google Maps.
  • Bing Search Tests Voting On Search Results
    Bing is testing a voting feature in the Bing Search results. You can vote up or vote down specific search results in the search results page. It even shows you the percentage of votes for those who voted it up versus voted it down.
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Volatility, Indexing Bugs, Google Ads Broad Match Default & YouTube SEO Tips
    This week, guess what, we had more volatility over the weekend and also a blip in the middle of the week. Google also had another indexing bug that lasted only about an hour. Google Search Console had a bug with new owner notifications. Google Search Console now lets you enter your shipping...
  • Google Search Tests Autoplaying Video Thumbnails In Results?
    Google may be testing auto-playing the video thumbnails it has within its search results page. I am not sure if this is some sort of browser bug or something else, but Google may auto-play the video thumbnail without sound in the search results.
  • Prabhakar Raghavan With Japan's Minister Taro Kono
    Here is a photo of Google's Senior Vice President, Prabhakar Raghavan, meeting with Taro Kono, the Japanese Minister for Digital Transformation, a few weeks ago.

