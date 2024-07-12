Bing is testing a voting feature in the Bing Search results. You can vote up or vote down specific search results in the search results page. It even shows you the percentage of votes for those who voted it up versus voted it down.

Shameem Adhikarath spotted this, I cannot replicate it, but he posted screenshots of this on X. Frank Sandtmann also posted about this on Mastodon.

This is where you can vote and see the vote percentages:

This should you the vote distribution:

Here is how you unvote:

I am not sure I like this user interface at all and I wonder if this is some sort of bug?

Forum discussion at X and Mastodon.