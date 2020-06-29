Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2020

Jun 29, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Console Insights BETA - Deeper Integration With Analytics
    The other week I reported how Google is sending out emails about Google Search Console and Google Analytics integrated reports. Well, I've now seen this through an anonymous source and it is pretty cool. It is called Google Search Console Insights and gives you a pretty neat view of how well your content is performing.
  • Vlog #73: Chris Sherman On Growing Two Authorities In Search Marketing News & Conferences
    Chris Sherman has been serving the SEO and SEM industry since the super early days, from Search Engine Watch and Search Engine Strategies to Search Engine Land and Search Marketing Expo...
  • Google: Random Or Unrelated Links Aren't Necessarily Bad
    Google's John Mueller was asked if one should disavow random or unrelated links pointing to his site. The question was "if a domain has a lot of irrelevant links that are not related to the service the site offers would you suggest to disavow or contact the site owners and get them pulled." John said just because the links are random, it doesn't mean the links are bad.
  • Google Updates The How Google Search Works Doc
    Google has made several changes to the how Google search works document within its help center. The changes include how Google crawls both desktop and mobile, it has a new section on JavaScript, it talks about your CSS, scripts and image files and has a new section on what is a document - plus more.
  • Google: Landscape Orientation For Web Sites Does Not Impact SEO
    Google's John Mueller said that "there is no effect in regard to SEO for Google" when it comes to if a site or page supports landscape orientation. Yes, it does matter if the page is mobile-friendly and has content on mobile-first indexing, but if you orient your phone sideways, it doesn't matter.
  • Google To Close The Door On Garage Door Spam
    As you know, Google said they would investigate the complaints around Google Maps spam with garage door installation and maintenance companies. Well, Danny Sullivan from Google said "we should see some improvements" around this in the "very near future."
  • Google Psychedelic 3D Room
    Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of a room they may call the psychedelic 3D room. Veronika, a yoga person on Instagram, visited her Google friend in Pittsburgh. This is a special ro

Other Great Search Forum Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Previous story: Vlog #73: Chris Sherman On Growing Two Authorities In Search Marketing News & Conferences
 
blog comments powered by Disqus