Daily Search Forum Recap: June 29, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Console Insights BETA - Deeper Integration With Analytics
The other week I reported how Google is sending out emails about Google Search Console and Google Analytics integrated reports. Well, I've now seen this through an anonymous source and it is pretty cool. It is called Google Search Console Insights and gives you a pretty neat view of how well your content is performing.
- Vlog #73: Chris Sherman On Growing Two Authorities In Search Marketing News & Conferences
Chris Sherman has been serving the SEO and SEM industry since the super early days, from Search Engine Watch and Search Engine Strategies to Search Engine Land and Search Marketing Expo...
- Google: Random Or Unrelated Links Aren't Necessarily Bad
Google's John Mueller was asked if one should disavow random or unrelated links pointing to his site. The question was "if a domain has a lot of irrelevant links that are not related to the service the site offers would you suggest to disavow or contact the site owners and get them pulled." John said just because the links are random, it doesn't mean the links are bad.
- Google Updates The How Google Search Works Doc
Google has made several changes to the how Google search works document within its help center. The changes include how Google crawls both desktop and mobile, it has a new section on JavaScript, it talks about your CSS, scripts and image files and has a new section on what is a document - plus more.
- Google: Landscape Orientation For Web Sites Does Not Impact SEO
Google's John Mueller said that "there is no effect in regard to SEO for Google" when it comes to if a site or page supports landscape orientation. Yes, it does matter if the page is mobile-friendly and has content on mobile-first indexing, but if you orient your phone sideways, it doesn't matter.
- Google To Close The Door On Garage Door Spam
As you know, Google said they would investigate the complaints around Google Maps spam with garage door installation and maintenance companies. Well, Danny Sullivan from Google said "we should see some improvements" around this in the "very near future."
- Google Psychedelic 3D Room
Here is a photo from the Google Pittsburgh office of a room they may call the psychedelic 3D room. Veronika, a yoga person on Instagram, visited her Google friend in Pittsburgh. This is a special ro
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- Google to Start to Pay For "High-Quality" News Content, WebmasterWorld
- Microsoft to permanently close all physical stores, WebmasterWorld
- Chrome 86: Changes to quality criteria for PWAs using Trusted Web Activity, WebmasterWorld
- Get more help with the new "Contact us" flow, Google AdSense Help
- Hreflang would help the "better" page of the set to rank for the approriate language/country, but it won't improve ranking of your pages on its own. Accordingly, if you just have 1 language version, hreflang won, John Mueller on Twitter
- Nothing changes with our recommendations on the rel-alternate/rel-canonical annotations across m-dot & desktop versions, even if a site switches to mobile-first indexing., John Mueller on Twitter
- Self-referential canonical link elements are always a good practice; I'd update them to match your new URLs though., John Mueller on Twitter
Search Engine Land Stories:
- 4 elements every content medium needs to have
- Next on Live with Search Engine Land: CCPA Enforcement Has Arrived, What Marketers Need to Know
- Updated: The brands boycotting Facebook and Zuckerberg’s response
- Make the most of your search budget with call analytics
- CPG giant Unilever announces no more Facebook, Twitter ads through 2020
- Social Shorts: TikTok for Business, Instagram Reels, Audio Tweets
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- How to Monitor Your Google Analytics Data Using Custom Alerts, Seer Interactive
- Native Google Analytics 360 Advertising Integrations and Their Benefits, InfoTrust
- Part 26 - Using Google Optimize For A/B Testing Of A Page, Megan Walker
Industry & Business
- Setting the record straight on news, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- How to Choose the Most Link-Worthy Data Source for Your Content, Moz
- What Is Demand-Generation Content And Why Does it Matter?, Outbrain Blog
Local & Maps
- Stories of small business: resilience amid COVID-19, Google Blog
Mobile & Voice
- Craig Federighi Talks macOS Big Sur Redesign, Siri, Default Apps and More in New Interview, MacRumors
- Household contacts are rolling out to Google Assistant speakers and smart displays, Android Police
SEO
PPC
- How to Use Negative Keywords in PPC Campaigns, Seer Interactive
- Incremental update to Display & Video 360 API v1, Google Ads Developer Blog
- How to Solve the Franchise PPC Cannibalization Problem, Street Fight
Other Search
- Leveraging Temporal Context for Object Detection, Google AI Blog