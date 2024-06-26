Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search has dropped continuous scroll in its desktop search results, with mobile search to follow. Google says, despite what some SEOs say, you should not avoid including the brand name of what you are reviewing in your review content. Google Ads is testing a target ROAS insights box for PMAX and shopping campaigns. Google Business Profiles verification status gains new tools. Google fixed a scary bug with Google News and Publisher Center.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Drops Continuous Scroll On Desktop With Mobile To Come
Google Search is rolling back its continuous scroll user interface and bringing back the legacy Google Search pagination bar. Google told us that starting yesterday it will stop offering continuous scroll on desktop, with the mobile search interface to follow in the coming months.
-
Google: Don't Avoid Mentioning Brand Names In Your Review Content
Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded to some new SEO advice floating around the SEOverse that suggests you should not add the brand name of the products you are reviewing in your review content. Sullivan disagreed with this advice and said, "you shouldn't be afraid to mention the brand name of something you are reviewing."
-
Google Ads Tests tROAS Insight Box for PMAX & Standard Shopping
Google is testing a new ads insights box and report that shows target ROAS insights for Performance Max and Standard Shopping campaigns. The report shows if your actual ROAS is within the expected range. The Graph shows weekly ROAS averages, including projected conversions.
-
Google Verification Status Tool Gains New Options
Google has added new fields and options to the Google Business Profiles verification status tool. These options should help some businesses that are having issues getting verified on Google Maps.
-
Google News Sources & Google Publisher Center Bug Fixed
We knew Google would stop accepting publications into Google News Publisher Center, but Google also stopped showing news "sources" in Google News, stopped showing a follower count for those sources, and stopped providing access to Publisher Center features to news organizations. This bug was fixed by Google this morning.
-
Google Wall Of Influential Women
Google's Mountain View, California office has a wall up that showcases some of the more influential women. I am not sure which office this is in, I am thinking it is in the new campus.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Update: Google is now showing suicide prevention information under 'web' results. This wasn't visible when they first implemented the 'web' tab. Please find the quoted tweet for the previous screenshot, Shameem Adhikarath on X
- Is wild how often Google is ranking this site over the original content right now in the SEO community. They're using AI to rewrite content from others and getting a lot of visibility as a result. Google should really be able to catc, SERP Alert on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google tightens AdSense consent rules for Swiss users
- New tROAS Insight Box for shopping campaigns in Google Ads
- Google Ads launches Cross-Media Reach Measurement for video campaigns
- How to use the ‘perfect click’ to optimize for AI-assisted search results
- Google AI Overviews are an evolution, not a revolution
- Google dropping continuous scroll in search results
- 7 LinkedIn Ad settings and tactics you didn’t know you needed
- Yelp adds 8 searchable accessibility business attributes
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- The Future of GA4: Where do we go From Here?, Measure Minds Group
Industry & Business
- Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai sells over $3.99 million in company, Investing
- Australian Non-Profit Accuses Google Privacy Sandbox, Security Boulevard
- Reddit eyes search amid Google surge, Axios
- Will Google cut a deal with California news media to fund journalism?, Los Angeles Times
- Google could put an end to its Epic Play Store case for less than $140 million, Android Police
- Yahoo! Japan will waive $189 million to advertisers, The Register
Links & Content Marketing
- Groundbreaking Autism Travel Series Rockets Myrtle Beach Tourism, Content Marketing Institute
- How to Optimize Agency Marketing With AI, Social Media Examiner
Local & Maps
- iOS 18 adds a much-needed new feature for Apple Maps search, 9to5Mac
- Local Search Developments From Q2 2024, Moz
- Manta Ray submarine drone seen at California naval base on Google Maps, usa
- Move over Android and iOS, these guys got Google Maps running on a Commodore 64, ReadWrite
- Top Secret Aquatic Drone Spotted on Google Maps, Futurism
Mobile & Voice
- Google announces early August 13 event for Pixel 9 and Pixel Watch 3, 9to5Google
- OpenAI's ChatGPT for Mac app is now available to everyone, 9to5Mac
- Gmail’s Gemini AI sidebar and email summaries are rolling out now, The Verge
SEO
- "Unicorn" Clicks & the Magic of Etymology for SEO Research, Ethan Lazuk
- Duplicate, Google Chose Different Canonical Than User. What It Is, Causes, & How to Fix, Ahrefs
- How Brands Can Use STAT To Thrive Amidst SERP Chaos, Foundation Inc
- Minification and SEO: A short guide, Oncrawl
- The Statistics Behind Google’s Search Average Position, Lawyer Marketing
- The Hard Work of Maintaining Your Google Rankings, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- What is a Spam Score or Toxic Score in SEO, SEO Webster
PPC
- Shaping your identity strategy, Microsoft Advertising
- Transforming Advertising with AI: 10 Takeaways from Google Marketing Live 2024, Tinuiti
Search Features
- Navboost, Marie Haynes
- OpenAI delays ChatGPT's new Voice Mode, TechCrunch
Other Search
- When the Terms of Service Change to Make Way for A.I. Training, New York Times
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.