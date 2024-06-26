Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2024

Jun 26, 2024
Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search has dropped continuous scroll in its desktop search results, with mobile search to follow. Google says, despite what some SEOs say, you should not avoid including the brand name of what you are reviewing in your review content. Google Ads is testing a target ROAS insights box for PMAX and shopping campaigns. Google Business Profiles verification status gains new tools. Google fixed a scary bug with Google News and Publisher Center.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Drops Continuous Scroll On Desktop With Mobile To Come
    Google Search is rolling back its continuous scroll user interface and bringing back the legacy Google Search pagination bar. Google told us that starting yesterday it will stop offering continuous scroll on desktop, with the mobile search interface to follow in the coming months.
  • Google: Don't Avoid Mentioning Brand Names In Your Review Content
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, responded to some new SEO advice floating around the SEOverse that suggests you should not add the brand name of the products you are reviewing in your review content. Sullivan disagreed with this advice and said, "you shouldn't be afraid to mention the brand name of something you are reviewing."
  • Google Ads Tests tROAS Insight Box for PMAX & Standard Shopping
    Google is testing a new ads insights box and report that shows target ROAS insights for Performance Max and Standard Shopping campaigns. The report shows if your actual ROAS is within the expected range. The Graph shows weekly ROAS averages, including projected conversions.
  • Google Verification Status Tool Gains New Options
    Google has added new fields and options to the Google Business Profiles verification status tool. These options should help some businesses that are having issues getting verified on Google Maps.
  • Google News Sources & Google Publisher Center Bug Fixed
    We knew Google would stop accepting publications into Google News Publisher Center, but Google also stopped showing news "sources" in Google News, stopped showing a follower count for those sources, and stopped providing access to Publisher Center features to news organizations. This bug was fixed by Google this morning.
  • Google Wall Of Influential Women
    Google's Mountain View, California office has a wall up that showcases some of the more influential women. I am not sure which office this is in, I am thinking it is in the new campus.

