Daily Search Forum Recap: June 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

For the past several months there has been this exploit where one can move your business location on Google Maps and your rankings will decline, plus your Business Profile may get suspended. Google is testing a latest deals section in search. Google is testing the top quality store badge with shop rating labels. Did you know that Wikipedia dominates the Google people also ask section. Plus, Google warned about the issues with using JavaScript for structured data.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Map Pin Exploit Leads To Local Rankings Drop & Possible Suspension
    A few months ago I posted about a possible bug with Google Maps where map pins were being moved around into one location. I later updated the post to suggest it was more of a spam or hack exploit. Yep, spammers are hijacking the location of businesses on Google Maps by moving their map pins, that results in local ranking declines and possible Google Business Profile suspensions.
  • Google Warns On Using JavaScript For Structured Data
    In the Google Merchant Center structured data documentation, it says that you should add structured data to the HTML source and that it "can't be generated after a page has been loaded using JavaScript." This does not mean Google cannot process the structured data on the page if generated using JavaScript, but rather that it makes it harder for Google to do so.
  • Google Search Tests Latest Deals With Deals In Past 24 Hours
    Google is testing showing a "latest deals" section in the search results that says "Deals added in the past 24 hours." So Google Search is pulling in fresh new deals that it found within the last day or so for this new search feature.
  • Google Search Tests Top-Quality Store and Shop Rating Labels Together
    Google is testing placing both the "Top-quality store" and "shop rating" labels or badges on the same page of the search results, for the same search result snippets. Generally, Google Search would show one or the other and not both, but here Google is testing showing both of them.
  • Most Google People Also Ask Responses Are Wikipedia
    Surprise, surpise... Wikipedia is the number one source of information that comes up when you click on the people also ask feature within the Google Search results. People also ask is just another variation of a form of featured snippets, so this probably makes sense.
  • Microsoft Bing Team Photo On Bing's 15th Birthday
    Microsoft took a photo of some of the Bing Search team at the Redmond, Seattle office on Bing's 15th birthday last week. The birthday I believe was on June 3rd but the photo was posted by Michael Schechter from Microsoft on June 10th.

