Google is testing placing both the "Top-quality store" and "shop rating" labels or badges on the same page of the search results, for the same search result snippets.

Generally, Google Search would show one or the other and not both, but here Google is testing showing both of them.

This was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted about this on X, he wrote, "Google now testing showing "Top-quality store" and "shop rating" badges together. Do note that clicking on either takes users to the same reviews panel. For some results only top quality store badge is showing but shop rating always showing up for URLs that have top quality badge - it's NOT showing up as alone single badge."

Here is his screenshot:

Here is his video:

