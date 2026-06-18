Google Discover Feed With More Google News Showcase Results

Jun 18, 2026 - 7:21 am 1 by
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Google seems to be showing content from publishers in the Google News Showcase more within the Google Discover feed. I don't have direct data to prove this but two people who follow Google Discover closely said this is to be true.

Radu Oncescu said on X, "Google is widely rolling out a new “Google News Showcase” badge in the Google Discover feed." Damien said he thinks this is rolling out to more people because "I'm seeing it everywhere now, not just on certain accounts, but on all of them," he said on X.

I was able to trigger it, which is rare for me, because I am in the US:

click for full size

The last I know about the Google News Showcase is that it is in 22 countries and most recently, Google added Finland, Bulgaria, and Greece but I have not seen news of its expansion since 2024.

In 2023, Google began showing News Showcase in Discover and last month added new Google Showcase labels in Google Discover.

I am not a big Google Discover user, but are you seeing Google Showcase labels more often in the Discover feed?

Forum discussion at X.

 

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