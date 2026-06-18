Google Business Profiles Dashboard Activities Button

Jun 18, 2026 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Google Activities Hero

Google can show an "Activities" button in the Google Business Profiles dashboard within Google Search. I assume this button is reserved for venues that let you book activities including booking tickets or other activities.

Vinay Toshniwal spotted this and posted some screenshots of this on X - I am not sure if this is new but here is his screenshot:

Google Business Profiles Activities Dash Button

Then when you click on Activities, you can add information such as activity name, description, price, booking URL and more:

Google Business Profiles Activities Edit

Here is the help document associated with managing activities and tickets on Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is not new, covered a few years ago over here by the Bright Local folks.

 

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