Google can show an "Activities" button in the Google Business Profiles dashboard within Google Search. I assume this button is reserved for venues that let you book activities including booking tickets or other activities.

Vinay Toshniwal spotted this and posted some screenshots of this on X - I am not sure if this is new but here is his screenshot:

Then when you click on Activities, you can add information such as activity name, description, price, booking URL and more:

Here is the help document associated with managing activities and tickets on Google Business Profiles.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is not new, covered a few years ago over here by the Bright Local folks.