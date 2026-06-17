Daily Search Forum Recap: June 17, 2026

Jun 17, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are seeing heated Google Search ranking volatility continue into this week, spiking a bit today. Bing Webmaster Tools released new AI reporting features. UK's CMA is requiring Google to share how its search ranking algorithm works and to enable data portability to third-party services. Google Ads updates its campaign status indicators. Google Ads has a new security summary screen to encourage better security.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Bing Webmaster Tools AI Reporting Adds Intents, Topics, Citation Share & Compare
    Bing Webmaster Tools is rolling out a preview release of those new AI reporting features demonstrated at SEO Week in late April. These include Intents, Topics, Citation Share, and Compare within the AI reporting section.
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Into This Week
    I've been watching the chatter in the SEO industry, and honestly, it hasn't calmed down much since my last report for the period of June 8-12. The Google search results seem more heated today, and there appears to be an unconfirmed Google search ranking update underway.
  • CMA: Google Must Share How Search Results Are Ranked & Data Portability
    The Competition and Markets Authority in the UK has told Google it must be transparent on how it ranks search results in Google and it must enable users to port its data to other third-party search services. I can't imagine Google will ever share its full secret sauce on how it ranks its search results, and it is not the first time some political body has asked Google to do so, and it won't be the last.
  • Google Ads Updates Its Campaign Status Interface
    Google is rolling out a new look and feel for the Google Ads campaign status notifications and icons. The new statuses are no longer highlighted fully, instead they are just outlined in various colors. It makes it a bit less extreme to look at, and I am not sure if that is a good or bad change.
  • Google Ads New Security Tasks Summary Tab
    Google added a new summary tab to the access and security section that shows the security tasks you completed and what tasks you have not completed. Google continues to add more and more security features to the Google Ads advertiser platform in the wake of more and more security threats, including hijacking Google Ads accounts.
  • Google NYC Rooftop Knicks & Spurs Watch Party
    The other night, Googlers and friends, went up to the rooftop of the Google Pier 57 building to have a watch party of the Knicks vs Spurs finals game.

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