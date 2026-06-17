Google added a new summary tab to the access and security section that shows the security tasks you completed and what tasks you have not completed. Google continues to add more and more security features to the Google Ads advertiser platform in the wake of more hijacking Google Ads accounts.

I do not yet see this in my account but Marcin Wsół posted a screenshot of it on LinkedIn (hat tip to PPC News Feed). Here is his screenshot translated (so it might be off a bit):

You can see there is a new "summary" tab, next to "users" and "managers. Then in that section it shows the "Security tasks" you have including passkey creation, review domains, review users and maybe more.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.