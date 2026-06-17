Google Ads New Security Tasks Summary Tab

Jun 17, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Google Ads Security

Google added a new summary tab to the access and security section that shows the security tasks you completed and what tasks you have not completed. Google continues to add more and more security features to the Google Ads advertiser platform in the wake of more hijacking Google Ads accounts.

I do not yet see this in my account but Marcin Wsół posted a screenshot of it on LinkedIn (hat tip to PPC News Feed). Here is his screenshot translated (so it might be off a bit):

Google Ads Security Summary Tab

You can see there is a new "summary" tab, next to "users" and "managers. Then in that section it shows the "Security tasks" you have including passkey creation, review domains, review users and maybe more.

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

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