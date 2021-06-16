Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2021

Jun 16, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

So we got some exciting news, while the Google June 2021 core update finished rolling out on June 12th (it took ten days for it to roll out), the new page experience update just started to roll out slowly on June 15th. So far, we are not seeing signs of big ranking changes from the page experience update, but there were big changes from the core update's tail end. I also wrote about how Google said quality is a site wide ranking signal and I shared a bunch of other Google tests.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Page Experience Update Rolling Out Between June 15 & End Of August
    So yesterday, Google not only said the June 2021 core update finished rolling out on June 12th, but also said that on June 15th it began to start the slow process of rolling out the page experience update. Reminder, this was suppose to roll out in May but it was delayed for undisclosed reasons.
  • Google June 2021 Core Update Finished Rolling Out On Saturday, June 12th
    Well, the June 2021 core update that was announced on June 2nd, began rolling out at 6:30pm ET on June 2nd, but was not really felt much until a few days later is officially done rolling out. It actually took about ten-days to fully roll out and ended on June 12th.
  • Google: Quality Is A Site Level Signal
    I am not sure why there are such extreme divisions in the SEO industry around site level vs page level signals. Some say Google only uses page level signals for rankings and some say Google uses both, page and site level signals. The reality is there is truth to both of those arguments but to outright say Google does not use some overall site higher level signals would be wrong.
  • Google Video: Changes With Top Stories With The Page Experience Update
    Google has released a really nice and clear video on what top stories changes are happening now with the release of the page experience update. As you know, top stories no longer require AMP and signed exchanges support will allow Google to prefetch those pages and load them instantly.
  • Google Tests Refinement Bubbles In People Also Ask
    Google is testing search refinement bubbles and selectors in the people also ask area of the search results. So the people also ask box comes up and then you can refine those options by clicking on the search refinement bubbles.
  • Google Browse More Ideas Search Feature
    Google on mobile search has a new box for "browse more ideas" for some queries. This box shows is a fancy query refinement to get you to do more searches to refine your query to something more specific.
  • Google Ballet Studio
    Here is an old photo I found on Instagram from the Google Dublin office back in 2018. It is of a ballet studio in the office, or maybe a workout area or general dance room. We've seen this room befor

