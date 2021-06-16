Daily Search Forum Recap: June 16, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

So we got some exciting news, while the Google June 2021 core update finished rolling out on June 12th (it took ten days for it to roll out), the new page experience update just started to roll out slowly on June 15th. So far, we are not seeing signs of big ranking changes from the page experience update, but there were big changes from the core update's tail end. I also wrote about how Google said quality is a site wide ranking signal and I shared a bunch of other Google tests.

