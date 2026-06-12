Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google search ranking volatility has been superheated all week, but the tools are not really picking up on it. Google Ads is pushing off the transition deadline from Dynamic Search Ads to AI Max campaigns to next year. Google fixed the link report within Google Search Console this morning. Google Search Console may be coming out with a platform property tooltip report or tool. Google Local Service Ads now offers home listings. Google Search has new personalized search settings. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
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Google Search Ranking Volatility This Week: June 8-12
This week has been weird, in terms of Google Search ranking volatility. The volatility seems to have extended from this past weekend, throughout most, if not all, of this week. But again, like this past weekend, the tools are really not showing much heat and volatility. But I am seeing significant chatter in the SEO community about ranking fluctuations.
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Google Ads Extends Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) To AI Max Timeline
Google has pushed off its deadline and timeline for the transition from Dynamic Search Ads (DSA) to AI Max for Search campaigns. Previously, the deadline was this coming September, and now it is February 2027.
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Google Search Console Link Report Finally Fixed & Updated
Google has finally fixed the link report within Google Search Console. It was broken for the past few weeks and all Google did back then was a temporary "fix" to revert the data to a previous state. But now that report is showing new, normal link data.
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New Google Search Console Tool/Report: Platform Property Tooltips
Google has a new help document in the Google Search Console tools and reporting section named Platform property tooltips. I don't see any other information about this document but it does imply that a new report or tool is coming to Search Console.
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Home Listings Come To Google Local Services Ads
Google is adding home listings to Google Local Service throughout the United States. Google mentioned this is in partnership with HouseCanary's rich data platform.
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Google Search Personalization Settings Are Changing
Google sent an email to some searchers notifying them that changes are coming to how to control your saved history and personalization within Google Search. Google added that "You'll see this change in your Google Account in the next few days."
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Video: Google Post-Core Update Volatility, Zero Clicks Rising, Apple’s Siri AI & Google SEO Docs
This week, we covered the post-Google core update volatility that hit some folks hard throughout last weekend and this whole week. An updated zero click study shows Google Search is sending less and less traffic to the...
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Google Cloud Hard Hat & Colored Shovels
Here is a photo of Google Cloud (India Al Hub) branded white hard hats, with red, blue, green and yellow shovels below them...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Bing with new variation for local packs interface. Many of covers by @rustybrick, Khushal Bherwani on X
- FIFA World Cup 2026 on Google Discover: You can choose which countries you want to follow in the widget., Damien Andell on X
- GBP Users - Best Practices, Local Search Forum
- Gen AI website traffic share update. 12 months ago: ChatGPT: 76.4% Gemini: 8.9% DeepSeek: 5.3% Grok: 2.8% Copilot: 1.9% Perplexity: 1.8% Claude: 1.6%. 6 months ago: ChatGPT: 65.2% Gemini: 20.3% DeepSeek: 3.8% Grok: 3.8%, Similarweb on X
- I'd never seen this on Discover before, in the widgets there's a mini "Trending" map but with the number of users listed as "5 million" for the New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs game. What's interesting here is what Google retrieve, Damien Andell on X
- Our team has built new helpful World Cup features including immersive content like player stats, real-time match insights, and relevant news stories on both Bing search and the app., Jordi Ribas on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Instagram now lets users tell the algorithm what they want
- Walmart Connect audiences come to Google Display & Video 360
- Amazon turns Alexa into a shopping agent — and an advertising platform
- OpenAI launches product feed ads in Ads Manager beta
- How to estimate the traffic impact of SEO fixes
- Google expands richer Local Services Ads for real estate nationwide
- AI can write SEO content, but it can’t replace real experience
- What co-mentions reveal about the AI recommendation gap
- Interviewing SEOs in an AI-first world
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- OpenAI to Acquire Cloud Platform Ona to Support AI Agents, Bloomberg
- Apple Says Siri AI Won't Suck Up To You, Engadget
- How Google is combatting AI scams and dismantling the "Outsider Enterprise", Google Blog
Analytics
- New Source Group field with update to Source Platform values for improved source analysis, Google Analytics Help
Industry & Business
- Google Argues YouTube's Terms of Service Allow It to Train AI Models, Variety
- Google pledges $50 million to help train skilled trade workers, Axios
- Google Turns to Samsung for Future AI Chip as Capacity Tightens, The Information
- Google's Midwest HQ in Chicago could usher in new development, Chicago Tribune
- Why U.S. AI giants like Anthropic, OpenAI are expanding in London, CNBC
- Anthropic Blindsides Its Business Partners, The Information
- Anthropic, OpenAI, Google Executives to Join G7 Summit in France, Bloomberg
- Google Sues to Stop Chinese Cybercrime Group from Using Its A.I., New York Times
Links & Content Marketing
- Why You Shouldn't Play 'Safe' With B2B Social Media, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Apple Maps to Get These 10 New Features in iOS 27, MacRumors
- I thought Google Maps was the most useful Android Auto app until one app transformed my commute, Android Police
- Pretty trees and Local Lists: Apple Maps updates in iOS 27, AppleInsider
- The Lucid Gravity's Latest Update Brings Hands-Free Driving And Google Maps Information, InsideEVs
- Waze now shows traffic lights, but not for everyone yet, 9to5Google
SEO
- Google Discover Publishers ranking in May 2026, DiscoverSnoop
- Review Sites Lost Traffic But Gained Control of AI Search, Foundation Inc
- The Machines Are Forgetting, and I Find That Oddly Reassuring, Dixon Jones
- Using MCP for SEOs, GEOs and AEOs, Peec AI
- What you will (and won't) get in Google's AI Search reporting, Content Caffeine
- World Cup 2026 SEO Playbook: Winning Search, Discover & AI, Newzdash
PPC
- Google Display & Video 360 and Walmart Connect team up, Google Blog
- Google’s UCP is rolling out: What it is and why your feed configuration matters., Smarter Ecommerce
- Introducing the Google Ads API Developer Assistant v3.0.0, Google Ads Developer Blog
- New! Microsoft Merchant Center UCP Settings Guide, ZATO PPC Marketing
- OpenAI Partners With LiveRamp to Prove Its Ads Get People to Buy, AdWeek
- Publishers based in LATAM countries can now use PayPal Hyperwallet to get paid, Google AdSense Help
Search Features
- Gemini is coming to Chrome in the Arab World, Google Blog
Other Search
- Gemini can now control your Google TV settings on these TV sets, 9to5Google
- Google's new Home Speaker looks all but confirmed for next week, Android Central
Feedback:
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