Daily Search Forum Recap: June 12, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google search ranking volatility has been superheated all week, but the tools are not really picking up on it. Google Ads is pushing off the transition deadline from Dynamic Search Ads to AI Max campaigns to next year. Google fixed the link report within Google Search Console this morning. Google Search Console may be coming out with a platform property tooltip report or tool. Google Local Service Ads now offers home listings. Google Search has new personalized search settings. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

New Source Group field with update to Source Platform values for improved source analysis, Google Analytics Help

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Why You Shouldn't Play 'Safe' With B2B Social Media, Content Marketing Institute

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Gemini is coming to Chrome in the Arab World, Google Blog

Other Search

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