Daily Search Forum Recap: June 9, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2022 broad core update is officially done rolling out, I posted a large recap of this update, which I think is one of the biggest core updates we've seen in a while. Google Ads API version 11 is now available. Google Ads is expanding the verification program for financial services and product ads. Google said if you serve two or more HTTP result codes, it will pick the first one. Google does not have a way for non US publishers to properly block US users without it being cloaking.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google May 2022 Core Update Done Rolling Out On Day 15

Google has announced this morning at 3:44am ET that the May 2022 broad core update is now done rolling out. Google said "The May 2022 core update rollout is now complete." This comes a day after noticing a lot of volatility, so maybe today we will see much less volatility and things to start calming down.

Google has announced this morning at 3:44am ET that the May 2022 broad core update is now done rolling out. Google said "The May 2022 core update rollout is now complete." This comes a day after noticing a lot of volatility, so maybe today we will see much less volatility and things to start calming down. Google Expands Verification Program For Financial Services Ads

Last year, Google began tightening controls around financial products and service ads in the UK. Well, now Google is expanding those policies to more regions starting with Australia, Singapore and Taiwan.

Last year, Google began tightening controls around financial products and service ads in the UK. Well, now Google is expanding those policies to more regions starting with Australia, Singapore and Taiwan. Currently, EU Publishers Can't Block US Users Without Blocking Google

There is currently no safe mechanism for European publishers, or any publishers outside of the US, to block US based users and also not block Googlebot or Google from your site. Google crawls from the US and if you block US users, you would also have to block Googlebot to not implement cloaking which is against Google's webmaster guidelines.

There is currently no safe mechanism for European publishers, or any publishers outside of the US, to block US based users and also not block Googlebot or Google from your site. Google crawls from the US and if you block US users, you would also have to block Googlebot to not implement cloaking which is against Google's webmaster guidelines. Google Picks First HTTP Result Codes When More Than One Is Provided

Google's John Mueller was asked at the 1:20 mark in Friday's Google hangout about serving two or more HTTP result status codes. If you serve two more more, which does Google Search decide to use? The answer is generally the first, the first HTTP result code would be used.

Google's John Mueller was asked at the 1:20 mark in Friday's Google hangout about serving two or more HTTP result status codes. If you serve two more more, which does Google Search decide to use? The answer is generally the first, the first HTTP result code would be used. Google Ads API Version 11 Now Available

Google announced that version 11 of the Google Ads API is now available. Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July.

Google announced that version 11 of the Google Ads API is now available. Version 10.1 was released on April 27, 2022 and version 10.0 was released on February 9, 2022. And Google has sunset the AdWords API on April 27th which will completely stop working at the end of July. Google Rainbow Wig Summit

Here is a recent photo from the Google New York City office where some Googlers had a rainbow wig "summit." That is a very colorful photo and it looks like they are having fun.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

Android 13 Beta 3 is Now Live, Gizmodo

SEO

PPC

Why Everyone is Talking About First-Party Data and What You Need to Know, Street Fight

Search Features

Get some fresh air outdoors with Google, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.