Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2020

SEMrush Selling Links That Are Against Google's Guidelines

SEMRush launched the SEMRush Marketplace about a year ago and at some point, within that marketplace, began selling guest posts that drive "natural links to your site." Now, we all love SEMRush, but John Mueller of Google said this is "an unnatural link - the kind the webspam team might take action on."

Back in 2018, Google launched a feature in mobile search for featured snippets that were AMP. When you clicked on the featured snippet and you went to the AMP page, it would highlight in yellow the answer on that page. Google then began testing this on desktop for non-AMP pages a year ago and now it is officially live on desktop.

John Mueller of Google said on Twitter that when he is asked for input publicly around web spam issues, like on Twitter, he often would not report that directly to the Google webspam team. He said "in most cases I run across here, where people ask us for input, or where it looks like sites would do better if prompted, I don't forward things to the webspam team."

Google released a new feature within Google My Business to let you set "more hours." More hours are by categories of types of hours; like if you are a supermarket and you have special hours for seniors, or you have special pickup hours for a hardware store, or if you have special access hours for a dental office.

Danny Sullivan of Google said by Friday the bug with using the custom date range in Google Search. There are numerous complaints about it not filtering the results to the date range you selected. Danny said on Twitter "yes, there's a bug we expect to be fixed by Friday."

