Daily Search Forum Recap: June 2, 2021

Jun 2, 2021 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Yes, Google did release a core update this afternoon - tomorrow I will have a story on this update and how the SEO industry is noticing the early impact of this June 2021 core update - so stay tuned. Today I also covered how Google documented a lot of the signals it uses to rank news sites and articles in Google Search and Google News. Also covered how Google's CLS score is now updated in the core web vitals Search Console report. Plus a lot more - so read through the newsletter below and send me your feedback - there are tons of search nuggets here for you.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google News Article & Site Wide Factors Trust Signals
    Google published its Google News transparency policy listing its principles behind these policies. Google said these policies help determine what is eligible to appear on Google News and other News surfaces, and they help ensure that Google is elevating content from trusted, authoritative sources.
  • Updated Cumulative Layout Shift Metric Is Live In Google Search Console
    In April, Google updated how the Cumulative Layout Shift (CLS) metric within the core web vitals was calculated. In short, Google made the metric more beneficial to most sites, so your CLS scores may go up by themselves on June 1st.
  • Google Explains When To Delete Tag Or Category Pages
    Google's John Mueller was asked by an SEO named Promothash Boruah when is it safe to delete tag and/or category pages on your web site. John responded that you can remove those pages with no real impact on your organic search traffic if those pages have "almost no traffic or no visibility of those pages."
  • Google Page Experience & Core Web Vitals Label/Icon - Will It Go Live?
    It has been half a year since I saw Google test the Google page experience and core web vitals label or icon in the search results. Google's latest messaging is that Google will continue to test it but made no promises that this label will launch. Well, John Mueller of Google said the other day that has not "seen talk of it in a while though" about this label.
  • Hey Google, Bring My Business Online Feature In Google My Business Assistant App
    Google seems to have launched in Italy a new Google Assistant app for the Google My Business platform. This app lets you ask Google Assistant to bring your business online. All you do is say "Hey Google, bring my business online."
  • Reverse Google Image Search And Google Lens Coming Closer Together
    Rajan Patel, VP of Engineering at Google where he leads teams working on Lens, AR, and Consumer Shopping, told me that Google Image Search and Google Lens are coming "closer together soon." This was after I failed at using a reverse image search feature on Google Images.
  • Weight Lifting At The Google Office
    Here is a Googler doing some weight lifting training at the Google Irvine, California office. This was pre-COVID but I am digging through the archives to find images from the Google offices to share

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

