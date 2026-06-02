Google Discover may be showing Threads (the Facebook Twitter alternative social network) more often in the feed. Threads is not shown as much as YouTube or X but it seems to have grown significantly and surpassed TikTok and Instagram.
This was spotted by Damien who posted charts on X from his Google Discover tool named 1492.vision - it shows that at the end of May, Threads saw a big boost in Google Discover. Damien wrote, "We're seeing a significant increase in Discover cards with the Threads social network, in addition to having seen Threads appear a few days ago in the list of social networks for Google profile pages for publishers."
Here is the chart:
Here is how it compares to X:
Here is how it compares to Instagram and TikTok:
I wonder if the Google May 2026 core update has any impact on this.
Forum discussion at X.
Update: Now Threads in Google Discover have links:
🆕Google Discover integrates clickable links into "Threads" Discover cards— Damien Andell (@AndellDam) June 9, 2026
We've seen that "Threads" are becoming increasingly visible and frequent in Google Discover feeds.
Like X posts, if a "Threads" post contains a link, the Google Discover card links directly to the… https://t.co/vky98yeN83 pic.twitter.com/HG43HvZtQR