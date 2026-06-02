Google Discover may be showing Threads (the Facebook Twitter alternative social network) more often in the feed. Threads is not shown as much as YouTube or X but it seems to have grown significantly and surpassed TikTok and Instagram.

This was spotted by Damien who posted charts on X from his Google Discover tool named 1492.vision - it shows that at the end of May, Threads saw a big boost in Google Discover. Damien wrote, "We're seeing a significant increase in Discover cards with the Threads social network, in addition to having seen Threads appear a few days ago in the list of social networks for Google profile pages for publishers."

Here is the chart:

Here is how it compares to X:

Here is how it compares to Instagram and TikTok:

I wonder if the Google May 2026 core update has any impact on this.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Now Threads in Google Discover have links: