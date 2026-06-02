Google Discover Showing Threads Posts More Often?

Jun 2, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Threads Social

Google Discover may be showing Threads (the Facebook Twitter alternative social network) more often in the feed. Threads is not shown as much as YouTube or X but it seems to have grown significantly and surpassed TikTok and Instagram.

This was spotted by Damien who posted charts on X from his Google Discover tool named 1492.vision - it shows that at the end of May, Threads saw a big boost in Google Discover. Damien wrote, "We're seeing a significant increase in Discover cards with the Threads social network, in addition to having seen Threads appear a few days ago in the list of social networks for Google profile pages for publishers."

Here is the chart:

Threads Google Discover

Here is how it compares to X:

Threads Google Discover1

Here is how it compares to Instagram and TikTok:

Threads Google Discover2

I wonder if the Google May 2026 core update has any impact on this.

Forum discussion at X.

Update: Now Threads in Google Discover have links:

 

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