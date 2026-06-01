Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2026

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2026 core update was super heated over the weekend, this might be the tailend of this update. Google Ads has a new invalid activity credit report. Google begins testing healthcare ads in AI Mode. Google Ads branded searches controls are available for AI Max. Google Ads is testing a leads management feature. Google AI Mode and AI Overviews tests a sliding carousel for link cards. And Google has a Disco ball for a Doodle today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Analytics

Full URL in GA4, KRM Digital Marketing

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Other Search

Feedback:

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