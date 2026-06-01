Daily Search Forum Recap: June 1, 2026

Jun 1, 2026 - 10:00 am 0 by
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

The Google May 2026 core update was super heated over the weekend, this might be the tailend of this update. Google Ads has a new invalid activity credit report. Google begins testing healthcare ads in AI Mode. Google Ads branded searches controls are available for AI Max. Google Ads is testing a leads management feature. Google AI Mode and AI Overviews tests a sliding carousel for link cards. And Google has a Disco ball for a Doodle today.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google May 2026 Core Update Hits Hard Saturday - May 30th
    The Google May 2026 core update seemed to have hit some sites in a very big way yesterday, Saturday, May 30, 2026. As a reminder, the May 2026 core update was announced on May 21, 2026, and then that following weekend, we saw some significant ranking volatility, and then again, this past weekend, we saw even more volatility. I suspect the update will be completed in the next few days.
  • Google Begins Limited Test Of Healthcare Ads In AI Mode
    Google has confirmed it is doing a small test of healthcare-related ads in AI Mode. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said this on LinkedIn when asked if the rumors of Google testing ads in AI Mode for healthcare a few weeks ago were true.
  • Google Hosted Forms Leads Screen In Google Ads
    Google Ads has a new leads section under the Conversions section that shows Google-hosted form leads for the past 60 days. This will give you the lead's name, stage, date submitted, email, phone, the form contents and more.
  • Google AI Mode & AI Overviews Sliding Carousel For Link Cards
    Google is testing a new way to show citation link cards within AI Overviews and AI Mode. In this test, if you click on a citation bubble, Google opens a carousel at the bottom of the screen that you can swipe left or right on to see the links to publisher sites.
  • Google Ads New Branded Searches Controls For AI Max
    Google Ads is rolling out branded searches controls to some advertisers within AI Max. This allows advertisers to control how your ads appear in searches that include brand names.
  • Google Ads Invalid Activity Credit Report - New Help Document
    Google added a new help document to the Google Ads help documentation section named About the Invalid Activity Credit Report. I am not sure if the report is new, or if it is just that the help document is new - but either way, this is a report advertisers should be looking at frequently enough.
  • Google Disco Ball Doodle
    Google's Doodle today is an animated Disco ball, titled "The Art of Disco." Google wrote, "In celebration of Pride Month, today's Doodle celebrates the art of disco by shining a light on the LGBTQ+ artists who helped create space for everyone on the dance floor."
  • Newspaper Wallpaper At Google
    Here is a photo from the Google office in Germany of one of the conference rooms with newspapers all over the walls. I guess this is the news room?

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