Daily Search Forum Recap: May 28, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
A Google data leak revealed 14,000+ ranking features, the search API docs and so many Google Search secrets. Google had ranking volatility over Memorial Day weeekend. Google's John Mueller spoke more on recovering from core updates. Google Ads experiments without end date will be assigned them automatically. Google is testing thin deals in the search bar.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Report: 14,000+ Google Search Ranking Features Leaked
Rand Fishkin along with Mike King may have published one of the biggest data leaks outside of the Department of Justice data reveal around Google Search and its internal ranking features and signals. The document was from an anonymous source but verified by Rand Fishkin and contains a ton of details on how Google Search reportedly works.
-
Memorial Day Google Search Ranking Volatility
While I highly doubt Google pushed an algorithmic change over Memorial Day, there was a significant spike in chatter in the SEO community and the third-party Google Search tracking tools are showing volatility. Yes, traffic can be weird and lower on Memorial Day - I get that - but there seems to be more movement than normal.
-
Google's John Mueller On Recovering From Core Updates - Maybe You Had A Good Run...
John Mueller, a Google Search Analyst at Google, wrote a response to a site owner who saw their site tank in September 2023 and hired SEO, and there has been no improvement. John's response was that it was likely not one thing but many things and that even possibly the site had a good run and it is time to move on to something new.
-
Undated Google Ads Experiments To End August 23, 2024
Google has sent some Google Ads advertisers email notices that any of their Google Ads experiments without an end date will now be assigned a default end date of August 23, 2024.
-
Google Tests Thin Top Deals Search Bar
Last November or so, Google started to roll out the "shop deals" search bar on both desktop and mobile, this was from the shop deals banner in the middle of the search results page. Now, Google is testing a thinner version of the shop deals search bar.
-
Google Fancy Super Cookie
Here is a photo of a Google Super G logo cookie that looks tasty and fancy. I spotted this on Instagram and you can see it is packed in a bag that says "Let us sweet you off your feet!"
Other Great Search Threads:
- I asked some of the Top 50 #PPC influencers who were at the Googleplex in Mountain View for #GML2024 what they found most interesting about the @GoogleAds annual product launch event., Frederick Vallaeys on X
- Victim of Negative "SEO" attack on our listings. Anyone else seen it?, Local Search Forum
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Your guide to Google Analytics 4 attribution
- Google testing blue visit button for search result snippets
- The latest jobs in search marketing
- Google AI Overviews under fire for giving dangerous and wrong answers
- Improving content quality at scale with AI
- How important are backlinks for SEO in 2024?
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Google Analytics Adds Direct Export To Google Sheets, Search Engine Journal
Industry & Business
- Colorado's "Doodle for Google" winner is young artist from Highlands Ranch, CBS Colorado
- The AI Opportunity Fund to build an AI-ready workforce in Asia-Pacific, Google Blog
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Types of Content That Will Attract Ready-to-Buy Prospects, Entrepreneur
- Why Holding Attention Isn’t a Worthwhile Content Strategy Anymore, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- 5 Google Maps alternatives you can try, Indian Express
- Clophill roundabout renamed 'White Elephant' on Google Maps, BBC News
- Top-Rated.online, an AI tool that makes Google Maps even better, Fast Company
Mobile & Voice
- Google brings voice typing and automatic captions to Safari and Edge browsers, PhoneArena
- Gemini in Google Messages for Android widely rolling out, 9to5Google
- Gurman: iOS 18 to bring generative AI photo editing, improved Siri and overhauled notifications, GSMArena
- Original Siri voice in U.S. reveals how much Apple paid her to speak for the digital assistant, PhoneArena
SEO
- Chrome Extensions for Search Console, Practical Ecommerce
- How To Optimize For Marriott SEO, Hospitality Network
PPC
- The Ins and Outs of Choosing the Right PPC Agency for Your Business, Hopskip Media
- How Many Keywords per Ad Group in Google Ads?, Semrush
- Keyword Traffic Analysis: A Beginner‘s Guide to Checking Traffic, Semrush
- Mastering Ad Groups in Marketing, Semrush
Search Features
- AI Overview’s Dangerous Fails + a Life Lesson, Moz
- AI Overviews are taking over Google Search, whether you like it or not, Android Police
- The traffic impact of AI Overviews, Kevin Indig
Other Search
- GPT-4o and Gemini 1.5 Pro: How the New AI Models Compare, CNET
- OpenAI Says It Has Begun Training a New Flagship A.I. Model, New York Times
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.