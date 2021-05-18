Daily Search Forum Recap: May 18, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- 60% Of SEOs Improved Core Web Vitals Prior To Google Page Experience Update
As you know, the Google Page Experience Update is now not scheduled to begin rolling out until mid-June and then take several weeks to roll out. We also know that this won't be a massive update, according to Google. But still, every SEO company is pitching core web vitals services. An SEO poll shows that 60% of SEOs have already done work to improve core web vital scores for clients.
- Signed Exchange Reports May Come To Google Search Console
Google's John Mueller, I think - I am not 100% sure - hinted that reports for signed exchanges may be coming at some point in the future to Google Search Console. This is in addition to signed exchanges being currently supported in the AMP report.
- Google: Removing Google Ads Won't Help You Rank Higher Organically
Google's John Mueller was asked if removing Google Ads and stopping paying Google for search ads would help your site rank better in the organic free listings. John said no, they are not related and what you do or do not do on Google Ads has no influence on your Google Search organic rankings.
- Google Indexing API For Jobs Postings: When To Submit Changes
There are only two use cases, currently, for the use of the Google Indexing API. The first is for job postings listings and the second is for live events content. An SEO named Nick Lowery asked when using the indexing API for job postings how often should you submit the changes to job openings to Google.
- Painter At Google NYC Office With A Gas Mask
Here is a photo from a bit ago, of a painter wearing a gas mask during COVID while painting the Google I/O office. The design looks very Google I/O to me, so I scheduled this photo to be shared today.
