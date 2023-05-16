Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

With the Google helpful content system now being able to find "hidden gems," it will not just demote unhelpful content but now promote helpful content. Google Bard now shows real citations; although it is pretty poor, they also added better summarizations. Google has no plans to add historical data top the Search Console and BigQuery feature. Google Maps has a new sponsored listing box, pending pin in Google Business Profiles and a new location for the reviews aren't verified label. Google Shopping Ads and Merchant Center free listings can now list COVID-19 related products.

