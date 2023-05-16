Daily Search Forum Recap: May 16, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
With the Google helpful content system now being able to find "hidden gems," it will not just demote unhelpful content but now promote helpful content. Google Bard now shows real citations; although it is pretty poor, they also added better summarizations. Google has no plans to add historical data top the Search Console and BigQuery feature. Google Maps has a new sponsored listing box, pending pin in Google Business Profiles and a new location for the reviews aren't verified label. Google Shopping Ads and Merchant Center free listings can now list COVID-19 related products.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Helpful Content Update Can Demote & Now Promote Content
The other day we reported how Google will be releasing an update to the helpful content system that can identify "hidden gems" deep within the web and promote that in the Google Search results. As Glenn Gabe points out, that means that the helpful content system can now not only demote unhelpful content but now also promote, at the same time, "hidden gems" within the content.
- Google Bard Now Shows Citations Like Bing Chat
Google announced last night that it is now better at showing citations, by adding a number by the line of text and when clicked, it shows the source and links to it. Also, Google said Bard is better at writing up summaries.
- Google: No Plans For Historical Data With Search Console to BigQuery Bulk Data Export
Google's John Mueller clarified that there are no plans to enable historical data exports with the Google Search Console to Google Big Query automated bulk data export feature.
- Google New Maps Sponsored Listing Box, Business Profile Pending Label & Reviews Aren't Verified Location
Google has been rolling out or testing a few new Google Maps, Google Business Profile and local features that I wanted to share. They include a new sponsored listing box, Business Profile pending pin label and a new location for the reviews aren't verified.
- Google Shopping Ads & Free Listing To No Longer Restrict COVID-19 Terms
Google said starting in June 2023, the Google Merchant Center policy will stop disallowing the listing of COVID-19-related terms for Google Shopping Ads and free listings. This is an update to the Google Merchant Center Sensitive events policy.
- Reading The Daddy Works at Google Book
Here is a photo I found of a father reading the Daddy Works at Google Book to his kid. I then Googled it and found it is a real book Google sells in their store, there is a Mommy Works at Google book
Other Great Search Threads:
- Yes, we will bring it to all the browsers, working on it., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- Built a new account today, the new network settings.....ooof!, Anthony Higman on Twitter
- New tactic for visual impact spotted: bold GBP names, Local Search Forum
- We've had some examples shared in the thread below, and you're welcome to post into that, if you want. But if you used the form, we do have that feedback. We're using it to make general improvements, not specific changes. We did make one improvement launc, Google SearchLiaison on Twitter
- You want to break the guidelines and are asking me if that's ok? I'm not really sure what to make of that, lol. We publish the best practices / guidelines; if you don't want to follow them, that's up to you. If I had better practices to tell you, I'd just, John Mueller on Twitter
Feedback:
