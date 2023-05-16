Google: No Plans For Historical Data With Search Console to BigQuery Bulk Data Export

Google's John Mueller clarified that there are no plans to enable historical data exports with the Google Search Console to Google Big Query automated bulk data export feature.

John said this on Twitter, saying, "There's no historical export planned."

Last February, Google added automated bulk data export from Search Console to BigQuery. But that only works from the day you set it up, going forward. You cannot request data from the 16-months of historical data within Search Console.

And no, there are no plans to add historical data exporting to this BigQuery feature.

As a reminder, you can initiate a daily export of all your Google Search Console property performance data to BigQuery using this new feature. This is a daily export and includes all the daily data used by Google Search Console to generate the Search Console performance reports you see in the web interface. The data is exported to Google BigQuery, where you can run SQL queries for advanced data mining and other data analytics.

Google said that this feature is useful for large sites with many brand or other unusual queries that are beyond the 50,000 daily row limit of the API, and performance data for large sites, which can reach gigabytes within months.

"To configure a new report, you'll need to prepare your BigQuery account to receive the data and set up your details in the Search Console settings. Check the Help Center for a step-by-step guide," Google wrote.

Forum discussion at Twitter.