Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search Console added a new search appearance filter for "translated results" in the performance report. Google will add a new indexing report in Search Console for video page indexing. Google posted its I/O presentation on Google Search for site owners. Google launched a new popular destinations search carousel for Google Travel. Microsoft Bing has a new top rated tutors carousel that leads to Microsoft's TakeLessons. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - have a good weekend.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- New Video Page Indexing Report Coming To Google Search Console
At Google I/O yesterday, Google announced a new report coming to Google Search Console named the video page indexing report. This report will be available under the index section in Search Console and will show you a summary of all the video pages Google found while crawling and indexing your web site.
- New Translated Results Search Appearance Filter Added to Google Search Console Performance Report
Google has quietly added a new search appearance filter to the performance report in Google Search Console. The new search appearance filter is named "translated results" and it shows you how many searchers accessed your site's content when Google translates it in the search results.
- Google I/O Session: Google Search For Site Owners
One of the few sessions at Google I/O on Google Search was presented by John Mueller, who you all know, and also Dikla Cohen, a Technical Solutions Consultant at Google. This covers some of the more basics around Google Search Console, some of the newer features released - all of which you should all know about if you read this site daily.
- Bing Top Rated Tutors Carousel Through Microsoft TakeLessons
Bing Search has a new carousel for "top rated tutors" for keyword searches such as [piano], [makeup], [guitar] and so on. This brings up a special search carousel that pulls data from TakeLessons, a Microsoft owned property.
- Google Search Adds Popular Destinations Carousel
Google had added a "popular destinations" search related carousel to the search results for some queries. Valentin Pletzer spotted this the other day and I can see it as well on both mobile and desktop search.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Mother's Day Algorithm Update, Google I/O News, Horrid SEO Advice In Google’s Courses, New Ad Format & More
Google had a big unconfirmed search ranking algorithm update around Mother's Day. Also, this week was Google I/O and Google had a ton of announcements specific to search...
- Official NBA Game Ball At Google Office
Google's Satyajeet Salgar posted a photo of an official NBA game ball he found sitting in a meeting room at the Google / YouTube offices. It is in a glass mounted case, so I assume it is worth somethi
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google has added "other notable metrics" to PageSpeed Insights today, Aviel Anders Fahl on Twitter
- Appreciate concerns raised about quality of our results, don't discount those & we'll keep working to improve. But to state the results "objectively" suck without any stats? That doesn't feel, well, objective. I, Danny Sullivan on Twitter
- How does Barry Schwartz write so much content? Where does he learn it from?, Reddit
- How many possible robots meta tag variations (excluding numbers) are understood by Google?, John Mueller on Twitter
- I wish other SEOs would stop using "crawl budget" as an excuse for websites not doing well for <1K sites. It makes ppl focus on the wrong thing. Technical SEO helps (obvs) but there are more important and bigger bets to place., Adam Gent on Twitter
- That's objectively wrong. Seriously, I'll pass along the concerns about UX. Me, I'm a web page person. All I tend to want is a list of web pages. But there are lots of people who want more than that., Danny Sullivan on Twitter
