Daily Search Forum Recap: May 13, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search Console added a new search appearance filter for "translated results" in the performance report. Google will add a new indexing report in Search Console for video page indexing. Google posted its I/O presentation on Google Search for site owners. Google launched a new popular destinations search carousel for Google Travel. Microsoft Bing has a new top rated tutors carousel that leads to Microsoft's TakeLessons. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap - have a good weekend.

