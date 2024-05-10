Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google says site reputation abuse is not about links, it is about content. Google Local Service Ads ranking removed proximity as a ranking signal. Google Shopping may soon tell searchers how many shoppers purchased at your e-commerce site. Google Local panels now can show the owner of the business. Mikhail Parakhin from Microsoft confirmed he is no longer working on Copilot. Plus, I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: Site Reputation Abuse Isn't About Linking
    Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, made it crystal clear that the site reputation abuse policy has zero to do with linking. This means that who you link to and/or who links to you has no impact on this new policy that Google began enforcing with manual actions earlier this week.
  • Google May Show How Many Shoppers Purchased On Your E-Commerce Site
    Google has sent some Google Merchant Center e-commerce site managers notifications that a new annotation may begin to show up in the search results next to their site's listing that shows how many searchers purchased on your site. It may read, "1K shopped here recently."
  • Google: Proximity Not A Relevancy Factor For Local Service Ads
    Google has updated its Local Services Ads help document on ad rankings to remove the line around "proximity to potential customers' locations" is a ranking factor for those ads. Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, said the document was updated but there was no recent or "sudden change to ranking considerations" to LSA rankings or positions.
  • Google Local Panel With Owner Attribute
    Google can show the owner of the business in the local panels in the Google search results. I suspect this is not new but I don't believe I've seen this before, where Google will add an "owner" attribute to the local panel.
  • Mikhail Parakhin No Longer Working On Copilot At Microsoft
    Mikhail Parakhin, the former head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising at Microsoft, confirmed he is no longer working on the Copilot project. He stepped down as the head of Bing Search and Microsoft Advertising weeks ago after Microsoft hired Mustafa Suleyman as the CEO of AI at Microsoft.
  • Google Ads Cyclone Money Machine
    I found this photo funny. It is one of those cyclone money machines that money flies around in, and a person inside is supposed to try to grab as much money as possible. Well, there is a Google Ads logo on this one. Oh, the irony of this photo...
  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Search Ranking Volatility, Site Reputation Abuse Enforcement, Pichai On Search Quality, HCU Recovery & More
    Google may have had two search ranking algorithm updates, one around May 9th and one around May 3rd. Google began its site reputation abuse policy enforcement this week with manual actions, and it is not about linking. Google said sites may recover from the helpful content update. Sundar Pichai, Google's CEO, responded...

