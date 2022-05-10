Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Remember that digital marketing certification from Google, well, their SEO advice was simply wrong. Mark Cuban was super upset with Google and the misinformation it has on Shark Tank. Google added new help documentation for troubleshooting title links and a new page on valid page metadata. Google's Alan Kent spoke about content for the product reviews update. Did you know that FAQ schema does not have to be a straight list view?

