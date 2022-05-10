Daily Search Forum Recap: May 10, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Remember that digital marketing certification from Google, well, their SEO advice was simply wrong. Mark Cuban was super upset with Google and the misinformation it has on Shark Tank. Google added new help documentation for troubleshooting title links and a new page on valid page metadata. Google's Alan Kent spoke about content for the product reviews update. Did you know that FAQ schema does not have to be a straight list view?
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google's Digital Marketing Certification Course SEO Advice Includes Word Count & Keyword Density
Google offered its official Google taught and backed digital marketing certification and courses, as we reported about a couple weeks ago. Guess what SEO advice and recommendations Google offers in this course? Yep, having more than 300 words on a page and making sure you have a keyword density of about 2%.
- Google Adds Troubleshooting For Title Links & Valid Page Metadata Help Docs
Google has added a new help document for the use valid page metadata and also added a new section to the title link help document with troubleshooting. These additions were made this morning, May 10, 2022.
- Mark Cuban Upset With Google Ranking Fake Shark Tank Endorsements
A few weeks ago, Mark Cuban (who needs know introduction), went to Twitter to complain about how Google is ranking fake Shark Tank endorsements. Mark was not too happy with Facebook either about it. But Danny Sullivan from Google responded saying he will escalate the complaints.
- Google On Product Reviews Update: Content Should Add New Information To Body Of Knowledge
There has been a lot of talk about the Google product reviews update and what content ranks well and what content does not rank as well since these updates. Alan Kent from Google offered a nice line on what content stands out for the product reviews update.
- Google Allows FAQ Schema Markup That Are In Different Sections Of A Page (Not Lists)
Google's John Mueller was asked if Google allows for FAQ schema markup and structured data that appears in different sections of a blog post and that are not formatted as a traditional FAQ list. The answer, John gave was yes, assuming the FAQs are visible on the page.
- Google Coffee Training
Here is a photo from the Google office in London of a bunch of Googlers being trained on making coffee? The Instagram post is from "coffeebythales" who said "Coffee training session for some amazing g
Feedback:
