Mark Cuban Upset With Google Ranking Fake Shark Tank Endorsements

May 10, 2022 • 7:31 am | comments (2) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
A few weeks ago, Mark Cuban (who needs no introduction), went to Twitter to complain about how Google is ranking fake Shark Tank endorsements. Mark was not too happy with Facebook either about it. But Danny Sullivan from Google responded saying he will escalate the complaints.

Here are Marc Cuban's tweets with the complaints:

This went unanswered for a bit until Loren Baker tagged Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison on this:

Mark Cuban replied:

That is where it ended.

I wonder how much of an impact this will have on Google adapting some of its algorithms around ranking these types of fake stories? Google can't play Whac-A-Mole with each one of these, but they can develop algorithms to help reduce this from showing up in both organic and paid search.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

