Daily Search Forum Recap: April 23, 2020

Apr 23, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Can't Help Its Internal SEO Team With Search Questions
    Google's John Mueller said in a recent published video that he is not able or allowed to help Google's internal SEO team with SEO questions. In fact, he said he wasn't able to help answer a redirect question that the Google SEO team wanted an answer on, but he was able to help external SEOs with that question.
  • Google Easter Egg Scrolls Number Of Search Results - Marquee Tag
    If you search for [marquee tag] in Google, you will see a new easter egg. The section that shows the number of results will scroll like a marquee board.
  • Google Has Free COVID-19 Posters For Your Business
    Google is now offering free printable posters for your local business with messages related to COVID-19. The posters can be hung in your business door window and they range from messages about takeout and delivery and no contact delivery.
  • Google Search Console Inviting Publishers Into Question Hub
    Yesterday we reported how Google launched a pilot in the US to expand the question hub feature. This is a feature where searchers can say the search results do not answer my query, let me type in my question manually for a content creator to look at and respond with. Well, here is a screen shot from a publisher who got an email from Google Search Console about creating such content.
  • Bing: Noindexing Your XML Sitemap Won't Hurt Bing From Discovering Those URLs
    Frédéric Dubut from Bing said on Twitter that if you noindex your sitemap (not that you can technically do that), it still won't prevent Bing or other search engines from discovering your URLs. This is similar to Google and how other search engines work.
  • An Empty Office At Google New York City
    Someone named Emma Mackey, who may or may not work at Google, snapped a photo of a single office room at the Google NYC office this week. It has an eerie feeling since I know the building is almost e

