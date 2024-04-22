Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google again says very few links are needed to rank webpages and links are a lot less important now. Google is testing answers in the discussions and forums section. Forbes blocked its coupons directory before Google releases its site reputation abuse policy. Google Business Profiles has a posts button. Google is showing 16 shopping ads for one query. Also, I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Passover, so any news from this site or me was pre-written and scheduled.

