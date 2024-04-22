Daily Search Forum Recap: April 22, 2024

Apr 22, 2024
Filed Under Search Forum Recap

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google again says very few links are needed to rank webpages and links are a lot less important now. Google is testing answers in the discussions and forums section. Forbes blocked its coupons directory before Google releases its site reputation abuse policy. Google Business Profiles has a posts button. Google is showing 16 shopping ads for one query. Also, I am offline Tuesday and Wednesday for Passover, so any news from this site or me was pre-written and scheduled.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google: We Need Very Few Links To Rank Pages; Links Are Less Important
    Gary Illyes from Google spoke at the SERP Conf on Friday and he said what he said numerous times before, that Google values links a lot less today than it did in the past. He added that Google Search "needs very few links to rank pages."
  • Forbes Blocks Its Coupon Directory Before Google Enforces The Site Reputation Abuse Policy
    Forbes has blocked its coupons section of its web site at forbes.com/coupons using an x-robots-tag: noindex directive prior to Google enforcing the upcoming site reputation abuse policy. As a reminder, Google will enforce that new policy on May 5th both algorithmically and through manual actions.
  • Google Tests Discussion and Forums Questions With Answers Box
    Google is testing showing answers in the Discussions and Forums section within the search results. Google will show the question and then add a shaded box with one of the selected answers under the question.
  • Google Tests Posts Button In Local Listing Business Profile
    Google is testing showing a "Post" button in the carousel of buttons in the Google Business Profile local listing panel. So when you view your owned business in Google Search, you may see a "Post" button near the call, directions, share, and save. There is also an "Edit" button there.
  • Google Search With 16 Shopping Ads
    It is good to have choices but too many choices might not be good, said some wise man. Well, here is Google giving you 16 choices of bikes in the shopping ad spot at the top of the Google Search results.
  • Google Irvine Brick Office Windows
    As many of you know, I am a fan of bricks, so this external photo of the Google Irvine office caught my eye. It showcases with brick facade with these old looking windows. The colors of this photo look cool to me, so I wanted to highlight it here.

