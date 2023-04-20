Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has said page experience is now part of what makes content helpful. Google is removing the page experience report, the mobile-friendly test and the mobile usability report in Google Search Console. Google launched Reader Revenue Manager in the Google Publisher Center and launched a new "Subscribed content" report in Search Console. Google Bard's drafts are more diverse and Bing Chat has better formatting for math results. Google launched a new generic Googlebot named "GoogleOther." Also, I did a bunch of polls asking search marketers how much and which AI features are they using, Google Bard, Bing Chat or ChatGPT.

