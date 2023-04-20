Daily Search Forum Recap: April 20, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google has said page experience is now part of what makes content helpful. Google is removing the page experience report, the mobile-friendly test and the mobile usability report in Google Search Console. Google launched Reader Revenue Manager in the Google Publisher Center and launched a new "Subscribed content" report in Search Console. Google Bard's drafts are more diverse and Bing Chat has better formatting for math results. Google launched a new generic Googlebot named "GoogleOther." Also, I did a bunch of polls asking search marketers how much and which AI features are they using, Google Bard, Bing Chat or ChatGPT.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Here Is What Changed with the Google Helpful Content Guidance - Page Experience & More
Yesterday, Google announced it made some changes to its guidance around what makes content considered helpful, including adding in good page experience to the equation. Google also made some other changes to this document, which I will detail below.
- Google Search Console To Drop Page Experience Report, Mobile Usability Report & Mobile-Friendly Tests
In the coming months, Google will deprecate the page experience report within Google Search Console, the mobile usability report, and the mobile-friendly testing tool. The core web vitals and HTTPs report will remain in Google Search Console.
- Google Publisher Center Reader Revenue Manager & Search Console Subscribed Content Report
Google has launched some goodies for news publishers, including a new Reader Revenue Manager within the Google Publisher Center and a Subscribed content report in Google Search Console.
- Google Bard Drafts More Varied & Bing Chat Math Formulas Nicer
Google Bard is rolling out an update to make the draft responses more distinct from each other, while Bing Chat has rolled out cleaner and nicer formatted math formulas.
- GoogleOther: A New Generic Google Crawler To Help Googlebot
Google has added a new crawler to its list of Google Crawlers and user agents, this one is named GoogleOther. It is described as a "generic crawler that may be used by various product teams for fetching publicly accessible content from sites."
- Poll: How Often Search Marketers Are Using ChatGPT, Bing Chat & Google Bard vs Traditional Search
I find myself going back to traditional search over asking AI-based search for answers, and I was curious if I am alone or not. So I created a number of polls on Twitter asking if search marketers are using AI-search or traditional search more and if so, are they using ChatGPT, Bing Chat or Google Bard.
- Google Maps Lapel Pin Gift
Here is a photo of someone who received a gift from Google of a Google Maps lapel pin. It probably makes for a great lapel pin but I don't see where you can buy one yourself.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Sorry about that, we are reducing disengagements. Creative mode is much better, by the way. If you push “dislike”, it gets into “to fix” bucket., Mikhail Parakhin on Twitter
- The new Bing is nominated for a #Webby! You can help us win a Webby People's Voice Award, but vote soon! Voting ends tomorrow. Vote now, Microsoft Bing Dev on Twitter
- We maintained the use of 3PC for measurement and remarketing in order to isolate the impact of the experiment specifically on interest-based audience segments. We have future tests that will focus on mea, AdsLiaison on Twitter
