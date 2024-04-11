Daily Search Forum Recap: April 11, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google responds to complaints about examples of hurtful and dangerous search results. Google Ads tests a "people also consider" label on search ads. Google is not going to close down the site command. Google Ads tests "get phone number" button instead of "call" button. Google says the differences between a 404 and 410 are too minimal.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Responds To Claims Where Search Results Can Be Harmful & Dangerous

Over the past few weeks, Google's Search Liaison, Danny Sullivan, has been replying to complaints about some examples of search results being not just low-quality but also potentially harmful and dangerous. The sad part to me is that a couple of years ago, this was not the case with the Google search results (for the most part).

Danny Sullivan, Google's Search Liaison, confirmed that the search company is now closing the site command search operator. He said this after there were some complaints about the operator not working properly.

We recently covered Google labeling the Google Ads with Related to your search labels and now we are seeing Google label ads with "People also consider" labels. Why is Google doing this? I really don't understand to be honest.

The SEO topic of using a 404 versus a 410 error status code for pages not found is one of those topics that has been around for the past two decades. And now Google's John Mueller replied to another question about it saying that the difference between the two is so minimal that it doesn't matter.

Google is testing replacing the "call" button in the Google Ads, including Local Service Ads, with a "get phone number" button. This is a much longer phrase to use, but it is much more descriptive of what the button actually does; it gives you the phone number to call on your own.

Here is some prop that Google had an event at the Dublin office focused on Privacy and Measurement. It had a growth theme and the prop are these Google tubes with maybe leaves in them, to symbolize growth? I don't know - help me out here.

Feedback:

