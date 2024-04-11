Google Ads Tests Get Phone Number Button

Apr 11, 2024 - 7:11 am 0 by
Google Ads

Google Rolodex

Google is testing replacing the "call" button in the Google Ads, including Local Service Ads, with a "get phone number" button. This is a much longer phrase to use, but it is much more descriptive of what the button actually does; it gives you the phone number to call on your own.

We see Google showing these call buttons with QR codes and the means but now here is a screenshot of the "get phone number" button spotted by Mike Blumenthal on X:

Google Lsa Get Phone Number

Here is what I see, just a "call" button:

Google Lsa Call Button

Here is a GIF of this in action:

Google Lsa Get Phone Number

I would be surprised if Google uses the longer version of this button but what do I know?

Forum discussion at X.

 

