Google is testing replacing the "call" button in the Google Ads, including Local Service Ads, with a "get phone number" button. This is a much longer phrase to use, but it is much more descriptive of what the button actually does; it gives you the phone number to call on your own.

We see Google showing these call buttons with QR codes and the means but now here is a screenshot of the "get phone number" button spotted by Mike Blumenthal on X:

Here is what I see, just a "call" button:

Here is a GIF of this in action:

I would be surprised if Google uses the longer version of this button but what do I know?

Forum discussion at X.