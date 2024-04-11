Google Ads With People Also Consider Label

Google Times Square

We recently covered Google labeling the Google Ads with Related to your search labels and now we are seeing Google label ads with "People also consider" labels. Why is Google doing this? I really don't understand to be honest.

Anthony Higman shared a screenshot of this new "people also consider" label on the Google Ads result on X - here is that screenshot:

Google Ads People Also Consider Label

Here is the screenshot of the related to your search label from earlier:

Google Ads Related To Your Search

Why is Google placing these labels on some ads?

Anthony wrote:

Yo google ads getting weird AF. "People also consider" badge on a search for our brand.

Questions: What else is there for people to also consider on a search for my brand? Or is this a sign of things to come?

Is this what they have been doing by matching all branded terms to keywords?

Are they really about to throw all of us into all of our competitors ad auctions unsolicited and then just toss a “people also consider” badge on those ads and call it a day?

I mean, we've seen people also consider carousel ads and people also view ad carousels but labels on the ads seems off...

Forum discussion at X.

 

