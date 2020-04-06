Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Vlog #60: Eric Wu - The Reason Google Built The Panda Algorithm?
Eric Wu is an SEO who has been doing some pretty intense SEO since 2000. He fell into doing SEO for the City of San Diego when the San Diego Fire Department had a porn site outranking them on Google. It was not easy to outrank a porn site back then...
- Google: Will Never Say That Accessibility Will Never Be A Search Ranking Factor
For as long as I can remember, Google has always said it has to crawl, index and rank and imperfect web. That means broken markup, grammar and typos, sites not built with accessibility in mind and so forth. John Mueller of Google was asked if he thinks accessibility would ever be a Google ranking factor.
- Google Maps Now Displays Takeout & Delivery Labels
This may have come last week when I covered the new attributes for restaurants on Google My Business. But now in Google Maps it is showing as part of the restaurants name if the business offers takeout and delivery. Here is a screen shot from around the corner from my office but you will probably see the same near your home.
- Not Going To Happen - Google Won't Give Up Ranking Algorithm Secrets To SEO
The Register has a story that is headlined UK judge gives Google a choice: Either let SEO expert read your ranking algos or withdraw High Court evidence. This is around a case going on since 2006 with Foundem, where Foundem says Google favors those who advertise in the organic results.
- Google Doodle: Thank You Coronavirus Helpers
Google has a new Doodle, special Google logo, up on its home page to thank the coronavirus helpers. The Doodle, when clicked on, takes you to a search results page that leads to [thank you coronavirus helpers]. This comes off Google's reminder Doodle to Stay Home. Save Lives.
- GooglePlex Network Troubleshooting?
I am not exactly sure what this is exactly but the photo is on Instagram from the GooglePlex, Google's main headquarters. It looks like he is troubleshooting some network issue but again, I have no c
Other Great Search Forum Threads:
- April 2020 AdSense Earnings and Observations, WebmasterWorld
- Many organizations & groups are publishing important COVID-19 / coronavirus-related special announcements. In response, we're introducing a new way for these to be highlighted on Google Search. Learn more: https://t.co/, Google Webmasters on Twitter
- Google Sued For Collecting Students' Biometric Data, WebmasterWorld
- Will Coronavirus lower advertisement income from Adsense drastically?, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Facebook rolls out hours and services update for COVID-19 communications
- Amazon rolls out product targeting for Sponsored Display
- Retargeting best practices that drive results
- New official Google advice on generating structured data with JavaScript
- Can we trust automation in a time of crisis?
Other Great Search Stories:
