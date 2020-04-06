Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2020

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Vlog #60: Eric Wu - The Reason Google Built The Panda Algorithm?

Eric Wu is an SEO who has been doing some pretty intense SEO since 2000. He fell into doing SEO for the City of San Diego when the San Diego Fire Department had a porn site outranking them on Google. It was not easy to outrank a porn site back then...

For as long as I can remember, Google has always said it has to crawl, index and rank and imperfect web. That means broken markup, grammar and typos, sites not built with accessibility in mind and so forth. John Mueller of Google was asked if he thinks accessibility would ever be a Google ranking factor.

This may have come last week when I covered the new attributes for restaurants on Google My Business. But now in Google Maps it is showing as part of the restaurants name if the business offers takeout and delivery. Here is a screen shot from around the corner from my office but you will probably see the same near your home.

The Register has a story that is headlined UK judge gives Google a choice: Either let SEO expert read your ranking algos or withdraw High Court evidence. This is around a case going on since 2006 with Foundem, where Foundem says Google favors those who advertise in the organic results.

Google has a new Doodle, special Google logo, up on its home page to thank the coronavirus helpers. The Doodle, when clicked on, takes you to a search results page that leads to [thank you coronavirus helpers]. This comes off Google's reminder Doodle to Stay Home. Save Lives.

I am not exactly sure what this is exactly but the photo is on Instagram from the GooglePlex, Google's main headquarters. It looks like he is troubleshooting some network issue but again, I have no c

UK judge gives Google a choice: Either let SEO expert read your ranking algos or withdraw High Court evidence, The Register

COVID-19: Consumer trends and insights for Europe, Microsoft Advertising

