Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Limits Key Moments Feature To Small Set Of Video Providers

Google has updated its help documents to explain that now it has limited which video providers can show up with the key moments interface in Google Search. It is available for all YouTube videos based on just adding a video description and now a "small set" of video providers at this time.

Google Updated The Core Web Vitals & Page Experience FAQs

In December 2020, Google posted a Core Web Vitals & Page Experience FAQs. Well, Google has just updated those FAQs to add a lot more detail. The most important thing that I wanted to pull out are these line "out systems will continue to prioritize pages with the best information overall, even if some aspects of page experience are subpar. A good page experience doesn't override having great, relevant content."

Google: Don't Have Open Redirects On Your Website

Google's John Mueller said on Twitter that Google "generally recommends not keeping open redirects." An open redirect is when a parameter values (the portion of URL after "?") in an HTTP GET request allow for information that will redirect a user to a new website without any validation of the target of redirect.

Google Easter Egg: Ever Given At Suez Canal

If you do a search on Google for [ever given] or [suez canal], you will see a new Google easter egg. You will see boats floating along under the search bar. Yes, this was an easter egg Google made to celebrate when the Ever Given was freed from being stuck and blocking the Suez Canal.

Google Search Dropping Three Pack For Two Pack (Local Results)

Joy Hawkins is saying she is noticing evidence that Google is testing, testing heavily, showing a two-pack instead of a three-pack. I personally cannot replicate this and I only rarely ever see two results in the local pack (for extremely remote queries), but she is saying Google is testing showing two instead of three results in the local pack more often.

SEO Appearance On German Game Quiz Show

Izzi Smith notified me on Twitter that the Wer weiß denn sowas TV game show asked a question about SEO. It is in German, so Izzi translated it for us.

Vaccine For All: NYC Opening New Vaccine Site With Google and Hudson Guild, City of New York

