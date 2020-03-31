Daily Search Forum Recap: March 31, 2020

Mar 31, 2020 • 4:00 pm | comments (0) by twitter | Filed Under Search Forum Recap
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Hide Search Performance For This Query In Google
    Yesterday I reported about new preferences with Google Search Console but focused on the email preferences. You can also communicate to Google that you want to hide the search performance for this query report snapshot you sometimes see in the Google search results in these new preferences.
  • Google Posts In Google My Business Now Back After Being Disabled
    Google has said it has reenabled the ability to use Google Posts after it was temporarily disabled. Google wrote on Twitter "business posts were temporarily disabled and have now resumed."
  • Google Temporary Closed Status Now Doesn't Hurt Your Search Rankings
    Google has posted an update on Twitter that now when you mark you business as temporarily closed, it will not impact your search rankings. Google said "keep customers updated on your status without affecting search rankings."
  • Google: We Can Look Up Internal PageRank But Toolbar PageRank Is Gone
    Gary Illyes from Google said technically he and his colleagues are able to lookup the PageRank values of a page but there "rarely" is ever a reason to do so he said. He said the toolbar PageRank score, the pretty one, which is 0 through 10, is long gone and has not been calculated by Google in a long time.
  • Google Releases The Webmaster Conference Product Summit Videos
    Last November Google held an SEO and webmaster conference at their Mountain View offices, the GooglePlex. I was there and posted my takeaways over here. But today, Google has released all the video recordings from the event. Now you all can watch the several presentations given by Googlers throughout that day.
  • Google Seattle Halloween Decorations; Even Android Got Dressed Up
    Yep, starting to go into the archives for these photos as no one is really at the Google office buildings these days. But here is a cute one from back during Halloween from the Seattle office. Check

